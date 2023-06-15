Top literary prize for Lucy Caldwell novel based on Belfast Blitz

News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland writer Lucy Caldwell has picked up £25,000 after winning the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction at the Borders Book Festival being held in Scotland.
By Paul Cargill, PA Scotland
Published 15th Jun 2023, 21:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 22:12 BST

The prize was for her novel ‘These Days’ – a story about loss and love set during the aerial bombardment of her home city of Belfast during the Second World War.

Her win was announced at a public event last night with j udges describing her book as a “pitch-perfect, engrossing narrative ringing with emotional truth” and praised the story for its “great tende rness” amid “great viol ence”.

T he author immersed herself in eyewitness accounts of the Belfast B litz while writing , interviewing survivors and m i n i n g a rchiv e diaries .

Lucy CaldwellLucy Caldwell
Lucy Caldwell
She said: “These Days felt so alive to me as I wa s w r i ting it, so urgent – it didn’t fee l lik e ‘hist ory’ at all.”

