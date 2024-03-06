Translink encourages young passengers to enjoy the magic of reading
Young readers, Annabelle, Freya and Jaxson help Translink celebrate World Book Day (7th March) and encourage other young passengers to enjoy the love of reading.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
To mark the special literacy day, Translink is giving away 100 World Book Day titles at selected stations and on social media.
The giveaway is part of Translink’s virtual book club, Novel Journeys, which is dedicated to promoting community connections, mindfulness and wellbeing by encouraging passengers of all ages to make the most of their journey time by enjoying a book.
Each month in partnership with Libraries NI and independent bookstore, No Alibis, Translink shares its top book picks for both adults and children, as well as additional reading recommendations and a podcast.