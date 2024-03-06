Translink encourages young passengers to enjoy the magic of reading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark the special literacy day, Translink is giving away 100 World Book Day titles at selected stations and on social media.

The giveaway is part of Translink’s virtual book club, Novel Journeys, which is dedicated to promoting community connections, mindfulness and wellbeing by encouraging passengers of all ages to make the most of their journey time by enjoying a book.

