Bring your garden to life at half the price with Dobbies Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dobbies Garden Centre at The Junction in Antrim is offering shoppers the chance to secure exclusive, limited-edition deals, as the store is fully stocked with its biggest ever spring gardening range with its strongest ever spring deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday (31 March), and for a limited time while stocks last, customers can secure half price spring essentials including;

Half price Levington Essential Multi-Purpose Compost 40L at £2.49

Half price Aftercut All-In-One Lawn Feed 80m2 + 25% free at £4.99

Half price 6-pack of seasonal bedding plants including pansies, violas, mixed and primula at £1.99

Half price Peckish Complete Bird Seed 12.75kg at £9.99

Not only that, but for the first time the Dobbies’ Antrim restaurant is offering Buy One Get One Free on breakfast dishes, Monday to Friday 9am-10.30am. This includes mini, traditional, vegetarian or full breakfast; eggs benedict; breakfast stack; smashed avocado on toast; scrambled eggs on toast or a breakfast roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies General Manager, Ken Ferguson, and Operations Manager, Jenny Campbell, with The Junction Centre Director, Chris Flynn, at Dobbies’ Antrim which has launched exclusive spring offers

For those that prefer a hot drink and a pastry at breakfast, there’s an offer at only £5.50 (normally from £6) between the hours of 9am and 11.30am, Monday to Friday.

The offers don’t stop there for weekday diners. For £25, customers can enjoy any two main meals plus two sweet treats. This includes a wide variety of options including Dobbies’ Antrim best-selling mains fish and chips; ham, egg and chips; and beef lasagne and customer-favourite desserts including triple layer chocolate cake; coffee and walnut cake; and carrot cake.

Ken Ferguson, General Manager at Dobbies Antrim, said: “These are never before seen, exclusive offers that we have available in our store. I’d encourage anyone looking to get ahead with their spring gardening to get to the store as soon as they can, as once the products are gone, they are gone! Our helpful Green Team will also help with any shopper queries.

“Our restaurant offers are also not to be missed with great deals across breakfast and lunch – I think the BOGOF breakfasts in particular will be a big hit!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies General Manager, Ken Ferguson, and Operations Manager, Jenny Campbell, with The Junction Centre Director, Chris Flynn, at Dobbies’ Antrim which has launched exclusive spring offers

Chris Flynn, Centre Director at The Junction, added: “Customers of The Junction will find amazing deals at Dobbies’ Antrim store to inspire them to get back in their gardens this spring. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the scheme to shop Dobbies exclusive deals before they are gone.”