Candlelit service remembered those no longer here

Funeral directors James Brown & Sons hosted the second candlelit service, "Light Up The Night, An Occasion to Remember", in St Anne's Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated to bereaved people throughout Northern Ireland, the service celebrated loved ones, friends and family members, who are no longer with us.

After the positive feedback received from families who attended last year’s event, James Brown & Sons knew how important and uplifting this time of reflection on memories of loved ones can have. ‘Light up The Night’, in conjunction with Cruse Bereavement Support, was attended by 650 people including High Sheriff of Belfast Cllr Sammy Douglas - lifting spirits and thoughts of renewed hope for the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone was encouraged to write a personal message about the person being remembered on a remembrance token. These tokens were then lovingly and carefully placed on Remembrance trees which will remain on display in the Cathedral until Christmas Eve.

James Brown & Sons hosted a candlelit service, ‘Light Up The Night’, in St Anne’s Cathedral, celebrating people throughout Northern Ireland who are no longer with us. The service was attended by High Sheriff of Belfast Cllr Sammy Douglas, The Dean of Belfast, Very Rev Stephen Forde, staff of James Brown & Sons and representatives of Cruse Bereavement Support Northern Ireland. www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com

The event offered a blend of inspirational music, reflection, and shared compassion - bringing solace during what can be a challenging time of year. Harpist Les Magee performed during the dimming of the cathedral lights for the Act of Remembering and guests joined in the singing of traditional hymns including ‘Praise my soul the King of Heaven’, ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘How Great Thou Art’.

James Brown, said: “We meet families who are grieving every day of the year, myself and the team at James Brown & Sons, are acutely aware that this time of year can be extremely poignant for some.

"It’s a time of reflection and hosting a candlelit service in memory of those who are no longer with us is a fitting tribute and an opportunity for those who have been bereaved to join with others for support and to remember their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our commitment to supporting individuals in our local communities is especially focused on those experiencing the journey of grief and loss. We hope that this service provided a sense of comfort and peace while connecting people who share a similar path.

High Sheriff of Belfast Cllr Sammy Douglas and Beverley Brown of James Brown & Sons, at a candlelit service, ‘Light Up The Night’, hosted by James Brown & Sons in St Anne’s Cathedral, celebrating people throughout Northern Ireland who are no longer with us. www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com

"People from all backgrounds had an opportunity to celebrate the lives of their loved ones and to pay tribute to them by placing a personal message on the specially crafted Remembrance trees. A life well remembered lives on, and we truly believe it is important that we all pause and take a moment in remembrance at a service like this.”

Thelma Abernethy of Cruse Bereavement Support Northern Ireland said: “We hope that the music, words, poems and prayers offered at the service ‘Light Up The Night’ brought some comfort to the families who attended in remembrance of their loved ones. Our Bereavement Volunteers were at the service to offer an empathetic ear and support to those attending.”

St Anne's Cathedral Choir led the singing and The Dean of Belfast, Very Rev Stephen Forde, offered a blessing. ‘Light Up The Night’ was supported by Funeral Partners Northern Ireland teams from Bairds of Antrim, Houston and Williamson, James Brown & Sons, John Gray & Co, Mulhollands Funeral Directors and Shields of Donaghadee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those that may need bereavement support and advice over the festive season, please contact Cruse Bereavement Support: www.cruse.org.uk