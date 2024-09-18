Carl Frampton calls on communities to seize the ‘OpportUNITY’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Good Relations Week 2024 to feature over 200 cross-community and multi-cultural events in a week-long celebration Former two-weight world boxing champion Carl Frampton MBE has called on communities across Northern Ireland to embrace the ‘OpportUNITY’ to tackle sectarianism, racism, and all forms of discrimination as he officially launches Good Relations Week 2024.

Frampton, speaking as the Ambassador for Good Relations Week 2024, is urging individuals and organisations to embrace the theme of ‘OpportUNITY’ by participating in this week-long celebration, aimed at breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive society.

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council, Good Relations Week 2024 will take place from Monday 16th to Sunday 22nd September 2024 with over 200 cross-community and multi-cultural events delivered by more than 100 groups and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s programme, themed ‘OpportUNITY,’ will feature a dynamic lineup of workshops, theatre performances, panel discussions, exhibitions, and musical showcases. These events will address key societal challenges such as sectarianism, racism, and inequality, as well as broader issues like health and wellbeing, poverty, and education.

Carl Frampton with Denise Jimena Navarrete Garcia, Vinayak Naik and Weihong Tu

Now in its 21st year, Good Relations Week has become a cornerstone for promoting cultural diversity, fostering cross-community collaboration, and driving social cohesion. It brings together local communities, organisations, and leaders to inspire meaningful dialogue and action, tackling the pressing issues facing society today.

Carl Frampton MBE, the former two-weight world boxing champion and Ambassador for Good Relations Week 2024, said: “I’m incredibly proud to support Good Relations Week 2024. This is our chance to come together as a community and show that unity is more than just a word—it’s a commitment we live out in our daily lives.

“We all have a responsibility to challenge the divisions that still exist in our communities, and to make sure no one is left behind. Good Relations Week gives everyone—individuals, organisations, and communities—a platform to take part in creating a Northern Ireland where equality, respect, and inclusion are the norm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen first-hand the power of people coming together, and the events during Good Relations Week 2024 are more than just celebrations—they are opportunities for real change. We need to confront what holds us back, whether it’s prejudice, fear, or misunderstanding, and use this opportunity to build a stronger, more united future for everyone.”

The week will include a wide range of events promoting cross-cultural dialogue and community engagement. Highlights include renowned artist and author Oliver Jeffers headlining the T:BUC Engagement Forum, where he will discuss how transforming physical spaces through art can foster peacebuilding and community engagement.

The British Council will also host a three-day study visit for experts from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to learn from Northern Ireland’s social cohesion programmes, showcasing how the region has overcome historical divides to build more inclusive communities.

Key community events include the Great Glengormley Get Together, which will unite families through music, crafts, and food, celebrating diversity and strengthening community bonds. Similarly, the Walk for Life at Mountpanther Farm Park will promote well-being, unity, and inclusivity through outdoor activities that bring people and communities together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For younger audiences, Parallel Histories’ Stormont Debate Workshops will encourage students to tackle sensitive societal issues, while YouthAction NI’s YANI Con (Comic Con) will provide a creative space for young people to connect through shared passions. The Syrian Youth Voice Event at Parliament Buildings will further promote dialogue and understanding between Syrian refugees and local youth at Parliament Buildings.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council: “Good Relations Week 2024 embodies the true spirit of unity and collaboration, offering a powerful opportunity to come together and build a more inclusive society. It’s a unique chance to celebrate our differences and work hand-in-hand to address the challenges we face—whether it’s sectarianism, racism, gender inequality, or poverty.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the community groups and organisations who have worked tirelessly to bring together this vibrant and diverse programme of events. Each event, from workshops and performances to exhibitions and community initiatives, showcases a deep commitment to strengthening social cohesion and inclusivity in our region.”

Dr, Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Relations Council said: “Good Relations Week 2024, under the theme ‘OpportUNITY,’ is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action for us all to come together, break down barriers, and foster meaningful connections. It’s also moment to reflect on and showcase the impactful work of local groups, organisations, and individuals who are building a better future for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone to explore the array of events happening throughout Good Relations Week, get involved, and actively contribute to building a stronger, more cohesive society. This is our opportunity to shape a future where cooperation and understanding triumph over division and inequality.”

Good Relations Week is supported by The Executive Office and contributes to delivering the Together: Building a United Community Strategy.