Celebrating all things uniquely east at Eastside Arts Festival 2025

EastSide Arts has revealed its programme for the annual EastSide Arts Festival, July 24 – August 2.

Highlights of this year’s programme include:

THE NIGHT INSTITUTE PRESENTS: EASTSIDE ELECTRONICS| Saturday 26 July| 2pm | £25 | C.S Lewis Square

Nine hours of open-air dancing as The Night Institute continues to pay homage to the spirit of authentic, community-rooted electronic music, spotlighting both global icons and local talent. Join Erol Alkan, Luke Una, homegrown talent Katiee.eem and Venus Dupree along with founders and residents of The Night Institute Timmy Stewart and Jordan Nocturne.

Clara Tracey (middle), who will perform in Duke Special presents forty years of Rain Dogs, cast members David Fleming and Rachael McCabe from a festival comedy favourite and audience interactive show "Murder, She Got Wrote Off" based on the TV show "Murder, She Wrote".

BELFAST COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR Friday 25 July| 8pm | £18 | CS Lewis Square

With their infectious energy, joyful harmonies, and dynamic sound, you are guaranteed an evening of uplifting music, laughter, and unity. Led by Dr Marie Lacey MBE, this celebrated choir spreads love and hope through every note.

LIVE FOREVER: OASIS TRIBUTE ACT Sunday 27 July | 8pm | £15 | CS Lewis Square

The definitive tribute to the iconic Manchester super group Oasis, performing the crowd rousing anthems of Oasis - a decade later Live Forever are consistently selling out many major venues and festivals nationwide and beyond.

DUKE SPECIAL PRESENTS FORTY YEARS OF RAIN DOGS Thursday 24 July| 8pm | £18 | Shorts Sports & Recreation Club

A unique tribute performance, blending evocative re-interpretations with soulful renditions of Tom Waits' masterpiece. Duke Special, Kyron Bourke, Michael Mormecha, and Clara Tracey reimagine this iconic album, 40 years later.

DIONA DOHERTY IN CONVERSATION WITH JORDAN ARNOLD Thursday 24 July | 8pm | £18 | Templemore Baths

Join comedian, actress, and writer Diona Doherty in conversation with award-winning broadcaster Jordan Arnold for an evening of wit, warmth and behind-the-scenes stories. With insights, laughs, and a few surprises in this unique live event.

JOSHUA BURNSIDE’S ROVING SESSION Wednesday 30 July| 8pm | £15 | Harland & Wolff Staff Club

Take an intimate walking journey across east Belfast, from Woodstock Rd to Strandtown, with Joshua playing folk and trad music in 10 homes before concluding with a session at Harland & Wolff staff club.

PADDY MCDONNELL'S COMEDY CLUB Friday 1 August| 8pm | £22 | Banana Block

Expect a stellar line-up of top local and emerging comedians, handpicked by Paddy himself. With his trademark banter and belly-laughs guaranteed, it’s the perfect night out for comedy lovers. Book early—this one always sells out!

EASTSIDE PARKFEST Saturday 2 August | Noon - 4pm | FREE | Orangefield Park

EastSide Arts Festival and Connswater Community Greenway present another epic day of free family fun at Orangefield Park. ParkFest is always a highlight of the festival, with a host of activities, performances and pop-ups this year will be no different!

Plus look out for Baby Boogie, Soda Popz, east Belfast themed heritage walking tours, BSL signed events, ceramic workshops, women of colour market, fashion show, Murder She Got Wrote Off, board game events, food events, fun run, Strand Cinema silver screenings, Ken Haddock, the Dragtastic Wrap Party and much more.

High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer commented: “EastSide Arts Festival continues to flourish and become more and more inclusive, so Belfast City Council is delighted to fund it again this year. This summer’s jam-packed programme is an important platform for local emerging and established artists and will encourage visitors to explore the east of the city.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate and take pride in their area, whilst enjoying an amazing range of diverse entertainment – there’s something for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy.”

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council is proud to be the principal funder of the EastSide Arts and this flagship Festival, as they continue the creative transformation of east Belfast through the arts. Ten amazing festival days - supported by 365 days of concentrated work behind the scenes! – that will bring communities together and attract people from across the city, to be entertained, uplifted, educated and inspired.”

Manager of EastSide Arts and EastSide Arts Festival, Neal Campbell added: “Each year we celebrate east Belfast’s thriving, creative and diverse artistic hub. People from all backgrounds, from home and away, come together and enjoy a uniquely east Belfast festival.

"We are grateful for the support we receive from our core funders Arts Council of Northern Ireland through the National Lottery, Belfast City Council and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation; our Official Active Travel Partner, Translink, our sponsors Hewitt & Gilpin solicitors and 3rd Source as well as the commitment and support from participating venues, artists and the dedicated festival team and volunteers. We’re looking forward to seeing you there!”

