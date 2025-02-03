Celebrating Belfast’s Literary Power At 4 Corners Festival

Author Glenn Patterson leans against the backdrop of a quote from his debut novel, 'Fat Lad.'

The power of a city’s words from the streets of home

Belfast’s literary power, legacy and eloquence will be celebrated by the 4 Corners Festival at an event showcasing how all corners of the city fights well above its population’s weight in the arts in general and literature in particular.

On The Literary Streets Of Home will be presented at the Cathy Short Theatre, Jennymount Business Centre on Wednesday 5 February at 7:30pm.

Acclaimed novelist, Glenn Patterson, Director of the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queens University, will read extracts from his books and share with us how home has impacted his writing.

There will also be poets doing the same, opening up different corners of the city and different corners of our hearts.

Co-founder of 4 Corners, Steve Stockman explained that we need not hide the literary strength in the city.

“The power of words can move us, can inspire and can lead to thought and reflection,” he said. “Glenn and the other writers presenting On The Literary Streets Of Home will demonstrate how Belfast is a powerhouse of arts and literature.”

4 Corners Festival has always sought to transform Belfast into a city of deeper connections and shared humanity, with part of the festival acting as a bridge to bring people together, facilitating a celebration of diversity and sparking essential conversations.

Glenn added: “Belfast is not short on festivals these days, but there is nothing to match 4 Corners for getting to the very heart of who we are and what we are at and where this place we all call home might be going next.”

As always, all 4 Corners Festival events are free of charge, though advance booking is required and tickets will be available to book online via the website.

Reflecting on 4 Corners’ outreach and its intention, co-founder Father Magill added: “We want this festival to be a celebration of our home city.

“As ever, it is not an end in itself but seeks to highlight what is already happening in the 4 Corners of our city, and perhaps to initiate further creative conversations on how we might all contribute to making our home an even better place to live.”

4 Corners Festival is supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund, The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and Belfast City Council Good Relations Fund, St Anne's Cathedral Sitout and Linen Quarter BID.