Charities Champion Inclusion And Opportunity Ahead Of Belfast Careers And Volunteer Fair

Richard Cherry and Chris Bunce, co-founders of Charity Jobs NI with representatives of the National Autistic Society, Autism Initiatives and Positive Futures, ahead of the 2025 Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair taking place on 5 November at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre.

With just days to go before The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair takes place at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre in Belfast on Wednesday 5th November, organisations working across disability, autism and inclusion are encouraging people to explore the life-changing opportunities available within Northern Ireland’s charity and voluntary sector.

Among those leading the way are Positive Futures, National Autistic Society NI and Autism Initiatives, who are highlighting the importance of inclusion, accessibility and understanding in the workplace and beyond. The three organisations are featured together in a new photo with event organisers Richard Cherry and Chris Bunce, co-founders of Charity Jobs NI, ahead of the upcoming fair.

Positive Futures, a returning exhibitor, is a leading learning disability, acquired brain injury and autism charity that supports children and adults, and their families through innovative person-centred services, enabling them to achieve their dreams and transform their lives.

Chris Perry, Human Resources Director at Positive Futures, said the event provides an important platform for the sector to connect with people who want to make a difference.

“This event is your chance to meet the people behind the charities making a real difference to people’s lives and discover how you can be part of creating change.”

National Autistic Society NI, a new exhibitor this year, provides a range of support to Northern Ireland’s 35,000 autistic people and their families. The charity runs specialist services and programmes and campaigns to help create a society that works for autistic people. Paula McCann, Service Manager at National Autistic Society NI, said the fair is an opportunity for people to find a role that truly matters.

“If you're looking for a role where you can truly make a difference – in others’ lives and your own – come and see what we have to offer. We have a range of rewarding opportunities available and we would love to chat with you about how you could be part of something meaningful.”

Autism Initiatives, a returning exhibitor, supports people with autism and their families across Northern Ireland, promoting inclusion, independence and understanding through tailored services, support and education. The organisation works to ensure that autistic people are heard, valued and supported in their communities.

They will be joined by Triangle Housing Association, which provides supported living opportunities that empower people to live more independently. Sharon McIlveen, Head of People and Learning at Triangle Housing Association, said their team is excited to meet attendees on the day.

“We have live opportunities and attendees are welcome to complete applications on the day with our team.”

Other organisations in the inclusion and care space taking part include Inspire Wellbeing, Caring Breaks, and Saint Vincent de Paul, highlighting how the third sector brings together charities across health, social care, and community support to improve lives across Northern Ireland.

They are among more than 25 organisations confirmed for the fair, representing a wide range of causes including youth and family services, environmental action, volunteering, animal welfare, and community development. The event provides a rare opportunity to meet directly with employers and charities offering both paid and volunteer roles in the third sector.

Chris Bunce, Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, said the event celebrates the growing commitment to inclusion and equality across Northern Ireland’s charities.

“It is incredible to see so many organisations coming together to champion accessibility and opportunity. The commitment from charities across Northern Ireland to create inclusive workplaces is inspiring, and we cannot wait to see the connections and conversations that come out of this event.”

Free to attend and open to everyone, The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair will take place on Wednesday 5th November from 10am to 2pm at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast.