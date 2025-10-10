CHRISTINE LAMPARD TO HOST RTS NORTHERN IRELAND TV AWARDS IN BELFAST

Christine Lampard will make a welcome return to Belfast next month to host the 10th Anniversary Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) TV Awards, sponsored by Ka-Boom, at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 11 November 2025.

One of Northern Ireland’s most successful broadcasters, Christine is well known to UK audiences from Loose Women, Lorraine, Dancing on Ice, Daybreak and The One Show. She also presented last year’s gala concert marking 100 years of the BBC in Northern Ireland, A Century of Stories, which is shortlisted in the Entertainment category at this year’s RTS NI Awards.

Christine Lampard said: “I’m really looking forward to coming home to host this year’s RTS NI Awards at Titanic Belfast and celebrating the brilliant content being made in Northern Ireland which is enjoyed by audiences worldwide. I remember our first RTS NI Awards back in November 2015 at the MAC, when I had the pleasure of presenting Richard Williams with a special award to recognise Northern Ireland Screen’s outstanding contribution to the industry. This year’s 10th Anniversary Ceremony promises to be another wonderful occasion to shine a light on the exceptional talent and programmes being produced in Northern Ireland.”

Zoe McGivern, Chair of the RTS NI Awards Committee said: “We are delighted Christine can join us to mark ten years of the RTS Northern Ireland Programme Awards. She played a key role at our inaugural ceremony so it is wonderful to have her back in Belfast to announce 19 award winners next month, more than double the number of trophies we presented when we started out, which reflects the importance of the people and the productions driving our thriving creative sector."

