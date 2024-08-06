Comic Con Northern Ireland set to make its return to Eikon Exhibition Centre

The highly anticipated Comic Con Northern Ireland will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on September 7 and 8.

Fans of all ages will once again gather to celebrate the best in pop culture, comics, movies, TV shows, and more at one of the province’s most exciting events.

This year’s Comic Con promises to be bigger and better than ever, with an array of celebrity special guests, exclusive panels, cosplay competitions, unique merchandise and interactive experiences.

Attendees can look forward to meeting their favourite stars, discovering new comics and artwork, and immersing themselves in a vibrant community of fellow enthusiasts.

Some of the Comic Con NI Celebrity Guest List.

Event Highlights:

Celebrity Special Guests: Meet and greet with beloved actors and creators from the worlds of film, television, and comics including Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, Joseph Morgan, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Billie Piper and Khary Payton to name but a few! View the full guest list by visiting www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk

Engage in lively discussions and gain insights from industry insiders during the exclusive panels and Q&A sessions.

Engage in lively discussions and gain insights from industry insiders during the exclusive panels and Q&A sessions. Cosplay Competition: Show off your costume-making skills in the highly anticipated cosplay competition.

Show off your costume-making skills in the highly anticipated cosplay competition. Exhibitors & Vendors: Browse a wide selection of merchandise, from collectibles to the latest fan gear. Support local and international vendors offering a diverse range of products.

Browse a wide selection of merchandise, from collectibles to the latest fan gear. Support local and international vendors offering a diverse range of products. Interactive Zones: Participate in hands-on activities, including gaming zones. Fun for fans of all ages!

"We are delighted to bring Comic Con Northern Ireland to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for the third consecutive year. The enthusiasm and support from fans in Northern Ireland and beyond have been phenomenal,” said Andrew Kleek, Director, Monopoly Events.

“We are committed to delivering an even more extraordinary experience this year and can't wait to welcome everyone back to what has truly become a must-attend event for fans of all ages."

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Eikon Exhibition Centre commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Comic Con Northern Ireland back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

"This event has always been a highlight for fans and families, and we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all attendees. We look forward to hosting this incredible celebration of pop culture and creativity.”

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Comic Con Northern Ireland 2024 are on sale now. Diamond Pass packages are available for those who want to make the most of their Comic Con experience as well as tickets for autograph & photograph opportunities and After Party tickets.Visit the official website https://www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/for more details and to purchase your tickets.

