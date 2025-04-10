Communities Minister welcomes National Museums NI corporate stratgey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Museums NI has launched its Corporate Strategy 2025-2030, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of society in Northern Ireland. With its four museums - Ulster Museum, Ulster Folk Museum, Ulster American Folk Park and Ulster Transport Museum - National Museums NI is committed to being a catalyst for positive change, action and dialogue to help deal with some of the challenges faced by society today.

Through the strategy, the organisation aims to focus on four key areas of impact: Identity, Peacebuilding, Environment and Innovation – all aligned with the Northern Ireland Programme for Government’s missions of People, Peace, Planet, and Prosperity.

As an Arms-Length Body of the Department for Communities, National Museums NI works to enhance the social, cultural and economic landscape of Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said, “Museums are vital institutions that connect people to their past, their present and their future, highlighting different and often marginalised perspectives. National Museums NI’s new Corporate Strategy sets out an ambitious vision for how the four museums can continue to play a trusted and transformative role in Northern Ireland’s ongoing journey of building understanding, reconciliation, growth and societal change.”

Chair Gordon Milligan, Communities Minister, Chief Executive Kathryn Thomson

The Strategy highlights the museums’ unique ability to engage diverse audiences in the exploration of Northern Ireland's complex history and cultural identity; addressing the environmental crisis; and developing skills confidence and creativity by offering a range of learning opportunities.

Chair of National Museums NI, Gordon Milligan OBE, said, “Our plans for the next five years will see us strengthening our connections with communities, continuing to serve as places where everyone is welcomed, valued and invited to be part of the conversation. This strategy is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, dialogue and respect.

He added: “For the first time, we undertook a public consultation to shape our new Corporate Strategy’s direction. It was incredibly heartening to see strong and positive endorsement for the vision we have outlined. This reflects not only a shared belief in the power of museums but also the trust placed in us to deliver meaningful change.”

As part of this strategy, National Museums NI is advancing its programme of transformation for all its museums. Plans include the ‘Reawakening the Ulster Folk Museum’ project which is intended to unlock the museum’s full potential as a dynamic heritage and environmental resource, responding to the times in which we live. Additionally, the ‘Ulster American Folk Park: The Journey Ahead’ project - which is part of the Mid-South West Growth Deal - has received a significant boost of £750,000 from the Communities Minister last month. This funding will strengthen heritage links with the United States, further enriching the visitor experience and solidifying the Folk Park’s position as a vital cultural hub.

Chief Executive of National Museums NI, Kathryn Thomson, added, “We are excited for this new chapter for National Museums NI, with ambitious plans that can strengthen our impact and secure a bright future for our organisation. In a world that is constantly changing, our museums are forums for new conversations, new ideas and new ways to understand each other and the world we live in.

“Museums have the power to drive social change, and as custodians of over 1.4 million objects that belong to the people of Northern Ireland, we embrace our responsibility to share these stories in ways that inspire future generations.”