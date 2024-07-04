Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lisburn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News”! convention series beginning the weekend of 5-7 July 2024.
The free event is expected to draw more than 1500 attendees to the city over the course of one weekend – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.
The “Declare the Good News”! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as...Why Do We Need Good News? Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News Why We Don’t Fear Bad News?
Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event. Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.
The event is being held in the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Halftown Road, Lisburn. BT27 5RD, 5-7 July 2024. All in the community are invited to attend free.
Friday from 9:20am to 4:55pm; Saturday from 9:20am to 4:30pm; Sunday from 9:40am to 3:40pm. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.