Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lisburn

In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news.One of the largest convention organizations in the world will be held at Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News”! convention series beginning the weekend of 5-7 July 2024.

The free event is expected to draw more than 1500 attendees to the city over the course of one weekend – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.

The “Declare the Good News”! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as...Why Do We Need Good News? Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News Why We Don’t Fear Bad News?

Thousands around the world enjoy convention

Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event. Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

The event is being held in the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Halftown Road, Lisburn. BT27 5RD, 5-7 July 2024. All in the community are invited to attend free.