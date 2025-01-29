Counting down to LegenDerry Food Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown is on to the third annual Love LegenDerry Food Month, set to launch this February in Derry-Londonderry.

Renowned as Northern Ireland’s culinary capital, the city is ready to showcase its exceptional food and drink scene with a packed calendar of unique events and experiences that celebrate the passion and creativity of local chefs, producers, and artisans.

While the much-anticipated Deadly Dinner at Walled City Brewery has already sold out, there are still plenty of opportunities to indulge your inner foodie. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, artisan cheese, or a one-of-a-kind culinary tour, Love LegenDerry Food Month has something for everyone.

WHAT’S ON THE MENU?

Derry By Fork Food Tour (February 22): Embark on a guided journey through the city’s historic streets, sampling iconic dishes crafted by some of Derry’s finest chefs while uncovering the stories of its rich culinary heritage.

Oyster & Stout Festival (February 7-8): Celebrate the world-famous Lough Foyle Native Oysters paired with a variety of stouts at the Walled City Brewery. Live music and fresh seafood dishes make this a standout event for seafood lovers.

Dart Mountain Cheese Experience: Explore the craft of cheesemaking in the scenic Sperrin Mountains. Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour, learn about the art and science behind award-winning cheese, and taste these handmade delicacies paired with local chutneys.

Seafood Supper Club (February 28–March 1): Enjoy a five-course seafood extravaganza aboard ‘Big Decky’ overlooking Lough Foyle. Curated by Pyke & Pommes and Moores on the Quay, this menu celebrates the freshest local catch.

Wild & Fired Dining at Brook Hall Estate (February 14): Treat your loved one to a romantic wood-fired dining experience in the enchanting setting of a historic walled garden. Featuring a curated menu of locally sourced delicacies, this event is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Love LegenDerry Food Month is a celebration of the vibrant food culture that makes Derry-Londonderry so special. The city’s chefs, producers, and restaurateurs collaborate to offer a showcase of authentic flavours and innovative dining experiences that reflect the rich heritage and creativity of the region.

Whether you’re a local or visiting from further afield, Love LegenDerry Food Month offers the perfect opportunity to explore the North West’s thriving food scene. From historic tours to gourmet suppers, the event promises to leave you inspired and satisfied.

Visit www.legenderryfood.com/events for the full programme and booking information.