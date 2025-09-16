Dermot Kennedy latest world-class artist to shine at Waterfront Hall & Ulster Hall

Belfast is cementing its reputation as a city of music, comedy and culture, with a stellar line-up of world-class artists lighting up the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall.

From local legends Snow Patrol to international icons such as Bob Dylan and Van Morrison to contemporary stars including Dermot Kennedy, Jade, and Riley Green, the venues have played host to some of the biggest names in music this year, with sold-out shows drawing audiences from across the region, the UK and far beyond.

The impact of this influx of global talent goes well beyond the stage. With fans travelling from across the world, including as far afield as Australia and America for Van Morrison’s recent 80th birthday celebrations the venues are providing a significant boost to Belfast’s hospitality, retail and tourism sectors. Restaurants, hotels, and local businesses all benefit as the city welcomes thousands of concertgoers eager to experience both the performances and the vibrancy of Belfast itself.

Pete McKevitt, Head of Entertainment at Waterfront Hall & Ulster Hall, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Belfast. To have legendary figures like Bob Dylan and Van Morrison alongside chart-topping artists such as Dermot Kennedy shows just how strong our city’s appeal has become as a live music destination.”

“These sold-out shows don’t just deliver unforgettable nights of entertainment; they bring real economic value, filling hotels, restaurants, and supporting local businesses. The fact that we had visitors from America and Australia coming to celebrate Van Morrison’s 80th with us underlines the global reach of Belfast as a cultural city. We’re proud that the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall continue to play a central role in that story.”