Discover Belfast's Best: Fizzbox Launches Top 10 Hen Party Activities

Whether you’re after a day of pampering and relaxation or an evening of glamorous cocktails and mouth-watering food, Fizzbox’s top 10 recommendations will ensure that your hen weekend is nothing short of spectacular!

Get those shaker faces at the ready, because one of Belfast’s brilliant cocktail masterclasses will show you how to mix concoctions like a pro. Head down to Revolución de Cuba on the city’s bustling Arthur Street, where you and your bride tribe will enjoy a slice of the exotic life! Guided by an expert mixologist, you’ll enjoy a refreshing welcome drink on arrival, before crafting two, tasty cocktails each. Expect fun games and challenges, along with lively Cuban music which will provide the perfect soundtrack to your experience. If that’s not enough, you’ll also enjoy some delicious sharer nachos too, or why not opt for a two course meal to enjoy after your class?

Add a little cheekiness to your best pal’s hen party with a nude life drawing session - this one will be sure to get those giggles going! Taking place at a private venue, you and your group will learn how to master life drawing, under the guidance of a professional art tutor. They’ll provide all the materials and equipment for your activity and will show you the best way to capture your muse - and yes, they will be rocking their birthday suit! No previous art experience is necessary, the focus is all about trying something new, having a laugh and making memories.

Gather your friends and indulge in the ultimate bottomless brunch experience in Belfast. Savour a delicious dish each along with your choice of totally unlimited booze. With everything from cocktails and prosecco to house beer, mocktails and more, there’s something on offer that everyone will adore. If you opt for a themed brunch hosted by Like It Love It, you’ll also enjoy entertainment from singers and dancers, along with music from a live DJ, who will keep you bopping along all afternoon!

Ever fancied learning a choreographed dance routine to one of your favourite hits? Then you can’t miss your chance to get stuck into a themed dance class in Belfast! Taught by a friendly dance instructor, you and your group will be shown the moves to a brilliant routine - perfect for performing on the big day itself and surprising the guests! With everything from Beyonce and the Spice Girls, through to Grease, Dirty Dancing and plenty more, there’s a dance class here for every group!

Craft your way beautiful with a stunning flower crown workshop in the city. You and your fellow hens will each make a gorgeous, bespoke floral headpiece, using an array of faux flowers, embellishments and ribbons. Guided by an art tutor, they’ll show you a variety of techniques that’ll enable you to create a stunning masterpiece. Whether you’re having a festival themed hen party or you’re just after a fun and mindful experience to enjoy, look no further than this crafty activity, where your imagination will bloom!

Learn how to move like a burlesque star with this empowering dance class. You’ll be shown a variety of sultry moves and will be strutting, posing and shimmying with confidence by the end of the session. Your passionate burlesque instructor will teach you all about the sensual art of tease, whilst helping you to release your inner vixen and shine! Leave any inhibitions at the door for this one and get ready to embrace and celebrate everything that makes you unique.

If you’re an arty bunch then there’s good news, because there’s loads of crafty activities and experiences on offer in Belfast. Whether you’re looking to try your hand at ceramic painting, making your own jewellery or personalising a pair of gorgeous stemless wine glasses during a session of glass painting, you’ll find it all here. Best of all, these experiences are mobile and will come to you and your group at your home, hired apartment, holiday cottage or other private venue. You’ll be able to take home everything you make on the day too!

Calling all hens, it’s time to own the stage and unleash your inner superstar with this lip sync battle experience. Perfect for all fans of the show, you and your group will split into two teams and learn a dance routine to a song of your choosing. Once you’ve got the moves down to a T, it’ll be time to battle it out against your rival team. Channel your inner Tom Holland with his iconic Umbrella performance, or strut your stuff with Beyonce, Lady Gaga or another of your other favourite artists. Inflatable microphones will be included for full effect!

Turn your home or hired accommodation into your very own spa den with our top choice of mobile beauty experiences! You’ll be able to relax as talented spa therapists work their magic and spoil each hen with a blissful 30 minute treatment. With everything from manicures and pedicures to facials and massages, any pre-wedding tension will be sure to melt away!

