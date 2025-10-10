Discover the Magic of Halloween Across Northern Ireland this October
Northern Ireland comes alive at Halloween with traditions, celebrations, and an irresistible atmosphere of mischief and merriment.
Rooted in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, for over 2,000 years, stories and rituals have marked this turning of the seasons, and today those echoes are felt in celebrations that are both timeless and thrillingly alive.
Nowhere is this spirit more vibrant than at Europe’s largest Halloween festival in
But the celebrations don’t stop there. Across Northern Ireland, you’ll find family-friendly workshops, festive foodie-experiences, lively gatherings and seasonal fun to spark the imagination.
Whether you’re joining the magic in Derry~Londonderry or uncovering folklore where history lingers in the shadows, Halloween is all about fun and unforgettable moments.
Discover Northern Ireland has put together a list of more than 30 exciting events to haunt your calendar this October.
- Hallowe'en Torchlight Tours, 24th and 25th October and Hallowe'en at Ulster American Folk Park, 29th-31st October, Omagh, County Tyrone. Delve into the history of our spookiest season and discover how the people of rural Ulster celebrated Halloween traditions centuries ago.
- Halloween Dungannon, 24th October, Halloween Coalisland, 31st October and Halloween Cookstown, 25th October, various locations in County Tyrone. Join for some frightful fun and excitement this Halloween across County Tyrone. From rides to face painters and fire jugglers, treats, crafts and not-too-scary thrills – Halloween fun for the whole family.
- Harvest Fair at National Trust’s Florence Court , 25th and 26th October, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh. Florence Court’s fabulous Harvest Fair returns this autumn with even more on offer. Savour the flavours of the season at their artisan food and craft market in collaboration with Tully Mill. With over 40 vendors bursting with farm fresh produce, homemade treats, and local delicacies there is something for everyone to enjoy.
- The Vanishing – Family Halloween Event at Marble Arch Caves , 25th, 26th, 30th and 31st October, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh. Prepare for a world of enchantment, mystery, and Halloween fun this autumn as the woodland trail at Cladagh Glen transforms into a magical, interactive adventure for all the family.
- Pumpkin Patch on Castle Island, 25th–29th October, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh. Experience the magic of Halloween with a visit to the Pumpkin Patch and hear spooky stories for families. Take a quick boat trip over, spend a couple of hours enjoying the spooky island and be as scared as you like. Activities include storytelling, games from the past, pumpkin creations and a Halloween-themed photo area.
- Halloween Fireworks in Enniskillen, 31st October, County Fermanagh. Get ready for a spook-tacular evening in Enniskillen. Organised by Enniskillen BID and proudly sponsored by Encirc, this much-loved annual event promises fun, food, and fireworks for all the family.
- Beyond The Wall: First Light and Beyond The Wall: After Dark - Halloween at Game of Thrones Studio Tour, 31st October –1st November, Banbridge, County Down. This Halloween, families can embark on a thrilling adventure at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour with Beyond The Wall: First Light. Or for Beyond The Wall: After Dark, as night falls across Westeros, the Studio Tour becomes a darker, more dangerous realm where ancient stories stir and shadows stretch across the frozen North.
- Samhain – Halloween at Ulster Folk Museum , 29th-31st October, Cultra, County Down. Long before fireworks and trick-or-treating, there was Samhain, where Halloween truly began. This October, experience Halloween for real at the Ulster Folk Museum. Discover the origins and traditions of Samhain, meet suspicious characters and encounter their uncanny tales.
- Halloween at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, 25th October – 2nd November, Royal Hillsborough, County Down. This October break enjoy a spellbinding day out for all the family packed with spooky surprises and autumnal adventures. Explore 100 acres of enchanting gardens, navigate their Halloween maze and unleash your creativity at a pumpkin carving workshop.
- Halloween at Montalto Estate, 25th-30th October, (ASD/ Inclusion Sessions 26th-27th October) Ballynahinch, County Down. Something strange is happening at Montalto Estate ... the moon has vanished from the night sky. Set off on a magical quest through mysterious realms and whispering woods, where you'll encounter spooky scenes and ghoulish games. Brave young explorers must collect the missing words of an ancient spell to reverse the curse and bring back the moon.
- Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Spook Event at Ballyburren Outdoor Escapes, 25th – 31st October, Ballynahinch, County Down. Join a spooktacular adventure filled with frightful fun, pumpkin picking, and unforgettable memories.
- Halloween Half Term at National Trust’s Mount Stewart, 25th October – 2nd November, Newtownards, County Down. As the fog rolls in and the trees cast long, twisted shadows, venture deep into the heart of Mount Stewart for spooky fun. Halloween at Mount Stewart is suitable for all ages. Dress up is encouraged but also you may need wellies depending on the weather.
- Halloween Trail at National Trust’s Rowallane Garden, 20th October – 2nd November, Saintfield, County Down. Strange creatures have taken over Rowallane Garden—dare you walk the haunted trails this Halloween and face the nightmares that await?
- Hallowe'en Trail at National Trust’s Castle Ward, 25th October – 2nd November, Downpatrick, County Down. There's been a few spooky goings on around Castle Ward - visit to walk the Halloween trail and test your bravery along the way. The trail runs along Laurel Walk and has some indoor spaces and places to get creative and take home a few Halloween themed crafts.
- Super Natural October WWT Castle Espie, 27th-31st October and The Mystery of Ollie the Otter, 30th-31st October, Comber, County Down. Get ready for a fun-filled Halloween, bubbling over with magical activities for the whole family to enjoy. Or enjoy the thrill of this animal nature based 'whodunnit' for Halloween.
- Footsteps in the Forest at Slieve Gullion Forest Park , 20th – 26thOctober, Killeavy, County Armagh. As the crisp autumn air settles in, the Footsteps in the Forest festival at Slieve Gullion Forest Park offers a perfect Halloween adventure. This extended festival celebrates the ancient festival of Samhain with eerie entertainment, tantalising treats, and immersive storytelling.
- Halloween Science: Doom it Yourself Live Science Workshop at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, 28th-31st October, Armagh, County Armagh. The Armagh ‘Planetscarium’ has been taken over by Madam Mayhem, the supervillain to the stars and using Armagh as a base, join her as she tries to create a Doomsday Device that will help her to take over the world. Check the website for more Halloween activities.
- Little Spooks at Navan Centre and Fort, 25th-31st October, Armagh, County Armagh. The Navan Centre & Fort transforms into the spookiest spot in town—calling all ghosts, goblins, witches, and wizards to join the frightfully fun festivities
- Hallowe'en Ghost Tour of Armagh, 31st October – 2nd November, County Armagh. An evening of Ghosts and Ghouls – be sure to book a place on the Hallowe’en Walking tours of Armagh.
- Jail of Horror at Crumlin Road Gaol, 17th-30th October, Belfast. Step inside the Victorian Jail and face your darkest fears on an intense scare-after-scare journey with only one way out.
- Halloween at W5, 11th October – 2nd November, Belfast. W5 transforms into a world of magic, mystery, and spine-tingling fun. From ancient forests and ghostly encounters in the immersive Enchanted Hollow, to thrilling science experiments led by wizards and witches in Pumpkins and Potions, there's something to captivate every curious mind.
- Let's Go Hydro's Drive-In Cinema, 16th – 19th October, 23rd October – 2nd Novemberand Pumpkin Patch & Spookfest, 17th – 19th, 24th – 31st October, Belfast. Get ready for a spine-tingling Halloween at Let’s Go Hydro, Northern Ireland’s premier outdoor adventure destination. The Drive In Cinema brings classic horror, spooky family films, and Halloween favourites straight to your car. Or join them for a pumpkin patch and cosy autumn vibes at their lakeside venue.
- Death, Tragedy & Betrayal: The Darker Side of Clifton Street Cemetery (Tour), 24th, 25th and 31st October, 1st November, Belfast. Opened in 1797 as the 'New Burying Ground' there are many tales to be told here, with Death, Tragedy & Betrayal focussing on the 'darker side' of the cemetery's history.
- Fear Forest at Colin Glen, 17th October – 1st November and the Pumpkin Forest & Gruffalo Walk at Colin Glen Forest Park, 12th – 31st October, Belfast. The forest will transform into a terrifying landscape filled with spine-chilling Halloween characters lurking in the shadows, ready to haunt your every step, or enjoy an autumn family adventure where you can explore a world of magic, story, and pumpkins.
- Hallowena @ The People's Park in Ballymena, 30th October and Halloween Hooley @ Larne Town Park, 31st October, various locations across County Antrim. Join for some frightful fun and excitement this Halloween across County Antrim.
- Wings & Whistles at Whitehead Railway, 31st October, Whitehead, County Antrim. A fun-filled Halloween day out with steam trains and birds of prey.
- Derry Halloween 2025, 28th-31st October, Derry~Londonderry. Be part of Europe’s largest Halloween Festival as the Walled City welcomes the spirit of Samhain through its historic gates for a festival like no other.
- Halloween Maghera, 31st October, Maghera, County Londonderry. Mini ghouls and goblins welcome. A safe and spooky event for all ages. Halloween Hooley returns to Maghera Leisure Centre with family friendly activities including funfair rides, toy set/carousel, trampolines, bumper cars, music/DJ, jump jiggle and jive dance, face painting, magic show, soft play, bouncy castle and games.
- Fright Night at The Jungle NI, 16th-31st October and Hallowee'uns at Jungle NI, 18th-31st October, Moneymore, County Londonderry. Whether you’re a veteran victim or a first-time runner, this year’s Fright Night will test your nerve and twist your mind. Or the Jungle NI also comes alive with spooky magic and autumn mischief for Northern Ireland’s ultimate family Halloween day out.
- Kids Halloween Chocolate Making Experience at The Chocolate Manor, 31st October, Castlerock, County Londonderry. In this one-hour kids only experience, children will be guided by their resident 'shockolatier' to make three spooktacular Halloween themed chocolate creations.
Get ready for more thrills and chills at www.discovernorthernireland.com and plan a spooktacular short break this Halloween. Activities and events are subject to availability.