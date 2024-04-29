Discover the magic of trees with Dobbies Antrim and Lisburn stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies, the UK's leading garden centre, is inviting children aged four to 10 to a free workshop in its Antrim and Lisburn stores in May to learn more about trees and how to protect them.

‘Love Your Trees’ is the theme of next month’s Little Seedlings Club, taking place on Sunday 5 May, ahead of Love Your Tree Day on 16 May.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club provides interactive learning activities that allow children in Antrim and Lisburn to understand, explore, and connect with plants, wildlife and the environment around them.

During May’s workshop, children will learn about the most common trees in the UK, including the Alder, Beech and English Oak, and discover the value of trees and learn how to nurture and protect them.

They will delve into the anatomy of trees, exploring their different parts and understanding their fascinating lifecycle, from seedling to plant, as well as the difference between deciduous and evergreen varieties and how they change through the seasons. To add to the fun, there will be a special tree-themed 3D craft activity.

Dobbies’ colleague Liz Clare-Savage, who is involved in the delivery of the Little Seedlings Club, is looking forward to welcoming children along to May’s workshop.

She said: "Our Little Seedlings Club is very popular with kids in Antrim and Lisburn, and we're thrilled to introduce them to the wonders of trees.

“Learning about and encouraging the planting of new trees is a fantastic way to give back to nature and support our wildlife. Little Seedlings Club is not just about learning, it's about fostering a lifelong connection with nature and having a great time.”