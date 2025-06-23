Dobbies’ Antrim store July Grow How: Pest control for a healthy garden
The workshop Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting free Grow How demonstrations at its Antrim store to encourage locals to grow their own and make the most of their outdoor and indoor spaces. These educational workshops are made to be flexible and fun, taking around 30 minutes for the demonstration and Q&A session.
The workshop will cover slugs and how to tackle them; wasps and flies; dealing with ants and rats, alongside pest-repelling plants. Dobbies’ Green Team will also highlight which plants are effective in combatting pests and how to encourage wildlife, such as hedgehogs, that can help to reduce garden pests. The Green Team will also be on hand to answer any gardening and pest control advice throughout the session.
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is looking forward to what the July Grow How workshop on pest control at the Antrim store has to offer. He said “Slugs and pests affect nearly every garden, yet there are many simple tips we can follow to help control the problem and prevent them from damaging our gardens.
“Customers attending this month’s Grow How workshop at the Antrim store can learn more about detecting the early signs of pest damage to help prevent future issues, allowing everyone to make the most of garden living this summer. “
Spaces are limited and advanced booking is recommended. Visit the website to reserve a spot today.