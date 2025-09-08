Dobbies new bulbs in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK set to raise £10,000 for charity, available at the Antrim store

Dobbies Garden Centres has launched a brand-new charity bulb collection, available at its Antrim store, that aims to raise £10,000 for its National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, which would fund up to 278 hours of scientists’ lab time.

The new, limited-edition Sensory Garden 15 Bulbs Collection is now available, at the Antrim store and online, as part of Dobbies’ activity to raise awareness of World Alzheimer’s Month.

The collection of colourful and fragrant bulbs, priced at £15, is designed to create a captivating sensory garden and includes the striking Allium Purple Rain that engages the senses of sight and touch; Narcissus Bridal Crown, known for its bright and scented blooms; Tulip Blushing Apeldoorn, with its colourful bobbing flowers; and Tulip Purple Rain, adding a bold and dramatic finish to displays.

Five pounds from each pack sold at the Antrim store will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK to help raise funds to find a cure for dementia. Dobbies has raised almost £30,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK since 1 March 2025, through various fundraising activities including in-store donations, charity walks and event ticket sales.

Dobbies is working together with Alzheimer’s Research UK to highlight the benefits of garden living for brain health and raise funds to find a cure for dementia.

World Alzheimer’s Month is an opportunity for the garden centre to help increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, by showcasing the benefits gardening can have on brain health. Through its support of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Think Brain Health campaign, Dobbies hopes to inspire customers at its Antrim store to help look after their brain through gardening and garden living.

Paul Glazier, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia - either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we’re committed to finding a cure for dementia and Dobbies is helping us achieve this by raising vital funds for research.

“This beautiful bulb collection is doing just that, with money from each pack being donated to our cause. Gardening is also a great way to show our brain some love and potentially reduce our risk of developing dementia. Being active in the garden, learning new skills, connecting with others and planting these bulbs are great ways to show our brain some love while supporting life-changing dementia research.

Dobbies’ Senior Plant Buyer, Claire Bishop, is pictured with Ian Clark from Taylor’s Bulbs and Catherine Crawford, Relationship Fundraiser at Alzheimer’s Research UK

“We’re incredibly grateful to Dobbies’ Antrim store for standing with us and we want to say thank you to everyone who buys a pack. We hope the bulbs bring colour and joy to gardens.”

Dobbies’ Senior Plant Buyer, Claire Bishop shares her advice, to customers in Antrim, for planting the bulbs in an impactful way for a colourful display. She said: “Autumn is a great time to plant spring flowering bulbs that can be found in this limited-edition collection. Temperatures have cooled down, but the soil hasn’t started to freeze, which gives gardeners a nice window to allow the bulbs to root before winter arrives.

“Choose a location in your garden, whether it’s a bed, border or container, that has well-draining soil and plenty sunshine. Consider the size of each bulb when spacing out your display, aiming for at least 5-8 inches between each one to allow for full growth.

“Make sure the ground is ready for planting, adding compost to help improve the soil health, and dig a hole that is at least two times as deep as the bulb’s height in the areas you want to plant them. Place the bulb with the smaller point facing upwards and cover it with soil, gently pushing down to make sure the bulb is secure.

Ian Clark from Taylor’s Bulbs is pictured with Catherine Crawford, Relationship Fundraiser at Alzheimer’s Research UK

“Water bulbs as soon as they are planted, especially if the soil feels dry. If you’re working with a pot or container and are looking to make an impact with colour, you can plant a bulb lasagne for a beautiful display that keeps on giving. For beds and borders, we recommend planting bulbs in groupings for a natural look, instead of in long straight rows.”

The Sensory Garden 15 Bulbs Collection has been developed in collaboration with Taylor’s Bulbs and is now available to purchase at the Antrim store and online.