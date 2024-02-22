All Sections
Don't miss out on planning your big day

Getting married? then you won't want to miss The NI Wedding Fair at Hillmount House this April,
By Rebecca McKnightContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:42 GMT
Explore the grounds of the unique and exclusive wedding venue, Hillmount House, a truly stunning location for your big day.

Engage with some of NI's best wedding suppliers showcasing the latest trends in wedding dresses, suits, decorations, photography, and more. Get expert advice from these industry professionals, find unique ideas, and discover everything you need to make your special day unforgettable.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to plan your dream wedding! Mark your calendars and join us at Hillmount House for The NI Wedding Fair.

  • Location: Hillmount House, 357 Old Glenarm Rd, Larne BT40 2LG
  • Date: Sunday, April 7
  • Three time slots available to book

Tickets available on Eventbrite now: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-ni-wedding-fair-at-hillmount-house-tickets-817375109957?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

For more information, email [email protected]

