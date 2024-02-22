Don't miss out on planning your big day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Explore the grounds of the unique and exclusive wedding venue, Hillmount House, a truly stunning location for your big day.

Engage with some of NI's best wedding suppliers showcasing the latest trends in wedding dresses, suits, decorations, photography, and more. Get expert advice from these industry professionals, find unique ideas, and discover everything you need to make your special day unforgettable.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to plan your dream wedding! Mark your calendars and join us at Hillmount House for The NI Wedding Fair.

Location: Hillmount House, 357 Old Glenarm Rd, Larne BT40 2LG

Date: Sunday, April 7

Three time slots available to book

Tickets available on Eventbrite now: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-ni-wedding-fair-at-hillmount-house-tickets-817375109957?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete