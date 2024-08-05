Drifterstyle Truck Show Returns to Eikon Exhibition Centre in October
If you are a committed truck enthusiast, industry professional or just a trucking fan, you can look forward to an unparalleled experience. Drifterstyle Truck Show will feature an impressive display of trucks from all around Europe, showcasing the best in design, power, and innovation making this a great day out for all the family.
In addition to the stunning truck displays, visitors will have the unique opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders including Volvo and Mercedes. These industry giants will be sharing the latest insights, making this event a must-attend for anyone passionate about trucking.
“We are incredibly excited to bring the Drifterstyle Truck Show back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for a second year,” said David Henning, owner of Drifterstyle Ltd “Our goal is to make this year’s show bigger and better than ever, providing a platform for truck lovers and industry experts to come together and celebrate the latest in trucking technology and design.”
Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director, added, “We are delighted to host Drifterstyle Truck Show once again. The Eikon Exhibition Centre is the perfect venue for such a large-scale event, and we look forward to welcoming truck enthusiasts from all over Europe to Lisburn. This show is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best in the trucking industry and to provide an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”
Event Details:
- Dates: October 12 and 13
- Location: Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Northern Ireland
- Tickets: will go on sale soon
What to Expect:
- The largest indoor truck show in the UK and Ireland
- An impressive display of trucks from across Europe
- Latest industry insights from Volvo and Mercedes
- Networking opportunities with industry professionals
Tickets will go on sale soon, and attendees are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements.
For more information, visit Drifterstyle.com and follow @drifterstyle_ on Facebook and Instagram.
