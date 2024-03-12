Egg-cellent ways to make giant memories this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Easter holidays firmly on the horizon, families looking for unique ways to spend quality time together are hatching plans for the perfect break.

Easter Sunday falls on 31st March this year and, with schools out for more than a week, it’s the ideal time to hop to it and make giants memories to last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northern Ireland, you’re always just a small step from a giant adventure. So, to help you plan your perfect Easter holiday, Discover NI has put together a few egg-citing ideas.

Best of the Bann River Experience with White River Charters. County Londonderry

Be amazed in County Armagh

· Experience the wonders of the Universe and touch one of the largest meteorites at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. Walk in the footsteps of ancient warriors and join Drippy the Dragon on the great dragon egg hunt at Navan Centre & Fort or, seek out fairies, spells and music in Slieve Gullion Forest Park. After a busy day egg-sploring, relax and enjoy the style, comfort and panoramic views found at Armagh City Hotel.

Dive in to County Down

· Make a splash this Easter and prepare to get wet at Lets Go Hydro Resort & Spa at Knockbracken Reservoir. Explore Castle Ward, its secret shore nature trail and the Georgian farmyard that doubled as Winterfell in the TV phenomenon Game of Thrones® or, put your survival skills to the test at Finnebrogue Woods. Rest and recharge in an enchanting underground cottage at Fairy River Glamping.

Electris Escape Bike Experience with Corralea Activity Centre. County Fermanagh

Find fun in County Fermanagh

· Hop on an e-bike, get off the beaten track and discover hidden tombs in your Electric Escape. Embrace the cosy comfort of an Island Discovery tour of Lough Erne, track down the eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny at Fermanagh Fun Farm and marvel at the cascading waterfall toppling down a 12m limestone cliff at Pollnagollum Cave in Belmore Forest. After a busy day, unwind at the luxurious Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges.

Trek the trails of County Tyrone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Have a cracking time as you climb the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House and immerse yourself in pivotal events that shaped the history of this island. Trek to Harry Avery’s 632 year-old castle and get your heart racing as you tackle the exhilarating and technical mountain bike trails at Blessingbourne Estate. Slow down and step back in time at the charming, self-catering thatched cottage Rosehill House.

Live it up in County Londonderry

· Every bunny will enjoy a hop along the Maiden city’s 400 year old Walls and a visit to the Tower Museum. Set sail on Northern Ireland’s longest riverboat – the M. V. Kingfisher – and explore the Best of the Bann or step into the inspirational Seamus Heany HomePlace. Rest your weary head at one of the city’s coolest boutique spots - The Shipquay Hotel.

Enjoy an adventure in County Antrim

· Check out the iconic ruin of Dunluce Castle, embrace panoramic views of the Causeway Coastal Route from Magheracross View Point or race down the dunes at Whiterocks Beach. Enjoy enchanting walks through ‘Historic Houses 2023 Garden of the Year’at Glenarm Castle and embrace a rustic stay at Ballylagan Organic Farm Guesthouse. Alternatively, wake up to sea views with a stay at the historic Blackhead Lightkeeper’s House at Belfast Lough.