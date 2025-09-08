Explosive new short film - Bombs Away
Written by comedian Daniel Houston, Bombs Away pokes fun at old noir detective films, with cool voiceovers, action, gangsters and more.
When writing the film Daniel's main objective was to nail down the balance between humour and action. "It was difficult, we wanted it to feel cool and entertaining but also knew that the film only works if we were self aware as to what we're doing, which in this case is trying to make a funny comedy film."
"I'm a student so to be able to make this, with no budget is something that I'm very proud of - the cast and crew of the film was excellent they really helped sell the idea of this parody noir world."
The crew hopes that if nothing more, Bombs Away allows its audience to escape for 30 minutes to enjoy a silly short film.
Bombs Away releases on Youtube on October 3.