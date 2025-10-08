Fangtastic Fun Awaits: Londonderry to Host First-Ever Halloween Pantomime
The must-see family show takes place from 28th-31st October and follows young vampire Freddy on a chaotic adventure to find his missing teeth, with plenty of laughs, songs and surprises along the way. Children in the audience will have the chance to be right in the heart of the action as they help Freddy on his hapless fang-finding journey.
One of Freddy’s sidekicks on this quest is his Great Granda Vlad, a 472-year-old vampire who’s been doing some detective work of his own. Ahead of the pantomime’s debut, Vlad visited six local primary schools across Derry, treating pupils to interactive storytelling sessions and chilling activity books to spark their imaginations.
The pantomime comes from the creative team that terrified and delighted audiences in the past with The Black Hall and The Well to Hell, both of which return to Derry’s Halloween celebrations in 2025.
Jonathan Burgess, writer of Freddy’s Lost His Fangs, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring a Halloween pantomime to Londonderry for the very first time. The city is renowned for putting on one of the best Halloween celebrations in the world, and we wanted to capture that spirit on stage and give families something brand new to enjoy together. Pantomime is all about the audience, especially the children, and I can’t wait to see them shouting, singing and helping Freddy find his fangs. We hope this becomes a regular feature of
Freddy’s Lost His Fangs is suitable for all ages, with four performances taking place each day between 28th-31st October. Shows will last around 40 minutes, with a sensory-friendly performance on 29th October at 1pm.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit theblackhall.co.uk.