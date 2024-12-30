Feel Good Festival at Portico of Ards to awaken your senses this Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The historic Portico of Ards in Portaferry is set to come alive with vibrant music, arts and cultural events as the much-anticipated Feel Good Festival, 1 – 31 March 2025, prepares to awaken your senses and welcome in Spring with five weekends of sumptuous sounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating energy and renewal, the festival offers an exciting range of performances and activities designed to uplift, inspire and bring people together.

The festival gathers a diverse mix of artists, performers and visitors, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates community, creativity and the joy of coming together. From choral, classical, folk, electronic, organ, rock and pop music as well as comedy, the Feel Good Festival, against the backdrop of Portico’s stunning architecture, will immerse attendees in a celebration of the senses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Feel Good Festival programme features: Nordic choral sensation Sjaella; New York’s finest chamber ensemble The Calidore String Quartet; Motown magic from the 60s and 70s with The Iconettes; Come on and Sing, Get Happy! workshop with Una McCann; DJ Reductio presents The Mashup Dance Event; organ recital with Peter Stevens from Westminster Cathedral; new and acclaimed local (NI) pop/rock band The Breeze; Sound Bath Journey with Tessa Ann; comedy with Paddy McDonnell: Dagger and 50 Years of Hits with Foster & Allen.The Feel Good Festival is supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council and the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Calidore String Quartet 029 - Marco Borgreve

Feel Good Festival Director, Dr Verity Peet commented: “Join us this March as we celebrate the spirit of renewal, creativity, and connection. Let Portico awaken your senses for a joyful experience as we welcome the return of Spring, and prepare for a time of renewal and growth. This year’s Feel Good Festival is all about engaging the senses and creating a positive and inclusive atmosphere. Whatever your tastes, we think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “We know that music and the arts bring people and communities closer together and we congratulate Portico on curating this terrific Feel Good Festival which will bring joy and creativity into the heart of Portaferry. The festival celebrates and shines a light on local talent by providing a vital performance platform and the Arts Council is delighted to support Portico, thanks to game-changing funding from The National Lottery. We wish everyone involved every success.”