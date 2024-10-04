Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​She’s been gone for almost 24 years, but every Christmas, we get a reminder of Kirsty MacColl’s genius when Fairytale of New York dominates the airwaves.

Last December, it topped the charts following the death of The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, with whom she memorably collaborated on the ever-popular song. At the time it was recorded in 1987, few would have predicted that the famously hard-living MacGowan would have outlived her by such a considerable amount of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, MacColl was arguably at the peak of her fame, having scored hits with There’s a Guy Down the Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvis and A New England, and with a cover of The Kinks’ Days and Walking Down Madison to come. She’d also written Tracey Ullman’s song They Don’t Know, and collaborated with some of the biggest names of the era, including Simple Minds, U2, The Smiths, Talking Heads and Alison Moyet.

Kirsty MacColl died in December 2000

Despite all this, and the fact that as the daughter of Ewan MacColl she was born into folk music royalty, she remained steadfastly ‘normal’ with a deep dislike of celebrity and pretending to be anything she wasn’t. She was also said to hate promoting her records with a distaste bordering on the pathological, and once claimed that having chart success “doesn’t mean anything really”.

She further explained: “You get lucky and you get unlucky, but basically, as long as I can be given the chance to continue to make records, then that’s the main thing – writing the songs and getting the chance to record them and then playing them to people.”

MacColl died in December 2000 when she was struck by a motor cruiser after surfacing from a scuba dive with her then-teenage sons Jamie and Louis off the Mexican coral island of Cozumel, close to the Yucatan peninsula. She managed to push her elder boy, Jamie, out of the boat’s path, saving his life, but could not escape herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At her memorial service a month later, Billy Bragg, who penned A New England, remarked: “I considered her not just a friend but also a comrade. While others just sing about issues Kirsty always got involved.”

Phill Jupitus added: “I count myself extraordinarily fortunate that there was some fragments of my life that have been imbued by Kirsty MacColl,” while her partner, James Knight, said simply: “The space left by her is bigger than the universe we live in.”

To remind ourselves of what we’re missing, BBC Two is marking MacColl’s 65th birthday (five days early) with an evening dedicated to her.

It begins with archive clips in Kirsty MacColl at the BBC, which is followed by a chance to see her last-ever TV concert, recorded in Glasgow nine months before her death, in Kirsty MacColl: The Boxed Set (9.40pm). The night draws to a close with her brief appearance in Queens of Song at the BBC (10.30pm), alongside such luminaries as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.