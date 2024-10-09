Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday evenings on BBC Two often have a common theme running through them.

Now BBC One is getting in on the act – this Thursday should perhaps be renamed Fiona Bruce Night.

That’s because she’s taking over prime-time, appearing first in Fake or Fortune? The artistic detective series continues its 12th run with a musical episode in which she and co-host Philip Mould try to prove whether or not a unique silver guitar and a piano once belonged to Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and John Lennon respectively.

Then she’s back at 9pm tackling the rather more serious issue of the forthcoming US Presidential election in a special edition of Question Time filmed in Philadelphia, a city in the key state of Pennsylvania. It may turn out to be the most fascinating edition she’s overseen since taking charge of the programme six years ago, when she replaced long-term host David Dimbleby.

“For many years Question Time has been presented by one of my television heroes, so I am thrilled and not a little daunted to be stepping into his shoes,” she remarked at the time. “But it is a programme I have watched for as long as I can remember and have long wanted to be part of.”

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, added: “The role of Question Time host has a unique place in British political life, bringing together the public and politicians every week in front of millions of viewers on BBC One.

“David has been a wonderful host for many years. Fiona’s huge experience and long-established relationship with audiences make her the ideal person to follow in his footsteps.”

And Bruce has proven herself to be just that. During the summer, she chaired debates across the country as the population prepared to go to the polls ahead of the General Election; her cool, calm head was certainly needed during a few heated exchanges.

But while those featured oh-so-British topics, she’ll now have to immerse herself in the kind of subjects currently troubling US voters, from abortion and foreign affairs to the economy and immigration, while the personal attributes and characters of leading players Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will also be scrutinised by a panel of politicians and prominent commentators just a few weeks before the polls open on what promises to be a particularly explosive, at least politically, November 5.

“Question Time is unique in its ability to hold politicians to account and encourage debate between those in power and the voters,” claims Bruce. “The world is watching America and with just a few weeks until polling day, Question Time’s format will create a lively discussion which may be distinctly challenging for the US politicians who aren’t regularly quizzed by the public on live TV.