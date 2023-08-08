The 24-year-old from Londonderry said: “Keeping the secret for a year was challenging, but it made for great TV once it was aired. It was worth keeping it a secret, and now I feel relieved that I can finally talk about it.

“I almost convinced myself that I hadn't won, and I kept checking beside my bed where I had hidden the trophy in a box, thinking, ‘Yes, I did win that show.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme, presented by Claire McCollum, was filmed last year and broadcast over the last four weeks.

Aoife Harvey with the trophy after winning 'A Stitch Through Time' on the BBC

During filming Aoife lived with the three other contestants — Annie McColgan from Portadown, AJ Tinsley from Belfast, and Giovana de Bona from Londonderry.

Aoife, a former student at North West Regional College in Limavady and a first-class honours graduate in Fashion and Textiles at Ulster University, added: “The standard of the competition was incredible.

"I learned so much from these designers, and every week, it felt like we were learning from one another, gaining confidence in our abilities.”

She said: “Learning to sew is becoming increasingly popular – everyone I speak to wants to learn. It's amazing to witness and shows like this are definitely making an impact.