A Stitch Through Time: Graduate Aoife Harvey had been keeping her sewing success a secret for a year

Fashion graduate Aoife Harvey has said she couldn’t be prouder after she was finally revealed as the winner of BBC’s ‘A Stitch Through Time’ after four weeks of competing against three other designers.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

The 24-year-old from Londonderry said: “Keeping the secret for a year was challenging, but it made for great TV once it was aired. It was worth keeping it a secret, and now I feel relieved that I can finally talk about it.

“I almost convinced myself that I hadn't won, and I kept checking beside my bed where I had hidden the trophy in a box, thinking, ‘Yes, I did win that show.’”

The programme, presented by Claire McCollum, was filmed last year and broadcast over the last four weeks.

Aoife Harvey with the trophy after winning 'A Stitch Through Time' on the BBCAoife Harvey with the trophy after winning 'A Stitch Through Time' on the BBC
Aoife Harvey with the trophy after winning 'A Stitch Through Time' on the BBC
During filming Aoife lived with the three other contestants — Annie McColgan from Portadown, AJ Tinsley from Belfast, and Giovana de Bona from Londonderry.

Aoife, a former student at North West Regional College in Limavady and a first-class honours graduate in Fashion and Textiles at Ulster University, added: “The standard of the competition was incredible.

"I learned so much from these designers, and every week, it felt like we were learning from one another, gaining confidence in our abilities.”

She said: “Learning to sew is becoming increasingly popular – everyone I speak to wants to learn. It's amazing to witness and shows like this are definitely making an impact.

"On ‘A Stitch Through Time’ this year and ‘The Sewing Bee’ I have noticed a greater focus on sustainable design. This is also a massive part of my practice, and it's incredible to see it highlighted on our TV screens.”

