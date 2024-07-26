Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​There’s nothing more uniting and universal than food. More than just fuel for survival, it’s a centrepoint of every culture across the world, a means of adventure, and a way of socialising with our nearest and dearest.

​While many of us will have a signature dish that we love to whip up in the kitchen, it’s rare to have the chance to learn how to really cook from a professional chef – and that’s what celebs seem to love about taking part in ITV’s Cooking With The Stars.

Now returning for a fourth series, the cooking competition programme will pit eight celebrities against each other as they learn to prepare a wide range of dishes under the watchful eye of their professional mentors, going head to head in cooking battles which will reveal the best amateur chefs among the ranks.

Entering the kitchen this time around are model and presenter Abbey Clancy, former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman, actor Christopher Biggins, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, YouTube personality Harry Pinero, comedian Katherine Ryan, former Olympic sprinter Linford Christie, and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev – all testing their varying cooking skills and hoping to impress the discerning judges.

Cooking With The Stars contestants Katherine Ryan, Harry Pinero, Carol Volderman, Ellie Simmonds, Pasha Kovalev, Abbey Clancy, Christopher Biggins and Linford Christie

For many of the celebs, it’s the joy of food – both in how it can nourish you and the delight it can bring – that made them want to take on the challenge.

“When I was an athlete, I really thought about food and what was the best food to put into my body. My body is an engine and it needs to be fuelled with the right foods … I was definitely aware of getting the best food into my body, whether it’s a balanced diet, fruit and vegetables, carbohydrates or protein,” recalls Ellie Simmonds, 29.

“My inspiration now is the joy that food gives you. Whether it’s cooking for friends or cooking for family, just putting that time and effort in and seeing somebody else enjoying the food you’ve made is my inspiration now.”

“My biggest inspiration was my stepfather, he was Italian,” says Carol Vorderman, 63.

Abbey Clancy is taking part in Cooking With The Stars

“He’d been an Italian prisoner of war in the Second World War. He and my mum married when I was nine or ten, and this was in 1970 – back then people didn’t really eat fancy food, certainly not in North Wales! He taught me how to cook Italian food… We’d cook together, and I loved that, so he was my inspiration.

“My mum hated cooking, really hated it! As soon as she heard the first ping from a microwave, she never cooked again.”

While Cooking With The Stars will undoubtedly leave the celebrity contestants with some fancy new tricks up their sleeves, Abbey Clancy and Katherine Ryan have both said that making delicious meals for their families was their inspiration for joining the show.

“I love to cook, even though I’ve realised after doing this show how rubbish I am!” says Clancy, 38.

Peter Crouch - not known for his cooking skills

“No one else in the family cooks apart from me,” she adds, insisting her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch, has “never made me a meal in 20 years – I think the most I’ve ever had out of him is a piece of toast!”

“My daughter Sophia likes cooking, she makes herself those smoothie bowls every morning. My signature dish at home would probably be a fish pie.”

Comedian Ryan, 41, says that her biggest inspiration is “my kids and my family”.

“I’m either on the road and missing dinner times, or I’m at home rushing because everyone is at a different age – I have a teenager who doesn’t get home until 6.30pm, and babies I have to pick up at 5pm,” she says.

Comedian Katherine Ryan will bring a few laughs to the show

“They are starting to explore grown up food, and I don’t want to run this restaurant where I’m making different things for different people.

“I want my kids to have delicious, fresh ingredients and lots of recipes that everyone looks forward to.

“My husband is a really wonderful cook, but I want to be able to do it too.”

Ryan admits that she has had her fair share of cooking mishaps while filming Cooking With The Stars.

“I’ve had quite a few cuts, so I got some slice proof gloves and I even cut through one of those!” she says.

“Now I’m one glove down, so I’ll have to put the other glove on my left hand.

Cooking With The Stars hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen are ready for another tranche of celebrity cooks

“I also spilled some flour and oil all over the floor – (mentor chef) Jack (Stein) fell on it and nearly broke his neck!

“I also over-boiled my saute potatoes so they turned into mash, they were ruined.

“Everything I’ve done has been a disaster.”

The comic isn’t alone in her kitchen disasters – Countdown’s Carol Vorderman, 63, has given herself the title of “world champion” of burning things while cooking.

“I have had many disasters in the kitchen, such as souffles that didn’t rise,” she says.

“I am very good at burning things. In fact, (I’m) world champion level at burning things! And that’s because my brain is really hippity hoppity, so when I have to stand over something and stir it, my brain gets bored and I go off and do something. Then, 15 minutes later, I think: ‘What is that smell?’ I come back and hope it’s not ruined!

“When my son Cameron was about eight … I can remember him saying to me, ‘Mum, how do I switch this on?’ and I said, ‘What on, darling?’

“He said, ‘That thing that you burn my pizza in!’.”

Thankfully, Cooking With The Stars has given its contestants an incredible opportunity to learn more about cooking, from vital staple ingredients to food presentation.

“Yes, presentation – that was something I really wanted to learn,” says Simmonds.

“Normally, you just bang the food on a plate and not think about it. I learned about presentation and things that I’ve never learned before. I’ve also learned how to cut and how to do it quickly. Also, how to use spices and expanding my knowledge on that.”

“I’ve picked up tips that I will use in my life,” agrees Ryan.

“Not only have I learned which flavours go together, but I also learned what I should have in my cupboard that will make everything taste better, like miso paste for example and five spice.

“Also, I tend to overcook things and I’m bad with volumes. Now I know the internal cooking temperature of these different meats, I just need a meat thermometer.

“I can make anything, and it’s built up my confidence in the kitchen, and I feel like that is what I was lacking.”