It’s been quite the season for Professor Jasper Tempest, having been jailed and put on trial for murder himself.

In fact much of the series saw him bringing his unique deductive skills to bear on various goings-on inside the slammer, which made for a very interesting variation on the show’s usual plot lines.

Still, he must be relieved to be out.

It's the final episode of Professor T

It looked doubtful just a few weeks ago when his trial saw him having to decide between saving himself and his former lover.

And then even when that was behind him, he almost landed in hot water last week when his biggest rival was murdered at a criminology conference, and the finger of suspicion again pointed his way.

It might be enough to persuade some people that a career change was in order – or at least a sabbatical.

And the beleaguered prof’s latest case seems unlikely to distract him from his troubles, since it has echoes with his own recent situation to an almost unnerving degree.

It involves a woman who is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but it turns out that it wasn’t the collision that killed her (and if that scenario sounds familiar to you too, then that could be thanks to ITV1’s Sunday night series Red Eye also features a similar premise).

The anxious academic won’t let his own experiences distract him from finding out the truth of what happened, though – will he?

Meanwhile, Lisa (Emma Naomi) and Dan (Barney White) progress their relationship to the next level, even as she prepares to transfer to another force.

Part of the joy of Professor T, particularly during this third series, has been the inclusion of the characters’ parents and the opportunity to see how their relationships have shaped the protagonists.

It’s quite astute, overtly so with the excellent Frances de la Tour as Tempest’s mother, Adelaide.

This season has been given real emotional heft as Jasper, along with his therapist and Adelaide, began to unpack what happened when he found his father’s body during his childhood.

Lisa has also been given additional depth thanks to her dad, Jackson Donckers (played by London’s Burning’s Ben Onwukwe). A retired cop himself, Jackson’s a very interesting character and it’s clear that he has had a huge impact on Lisa’s life – and in particular her decision to go into law enforcement.

As Professor T has already been renewed for a fourth series we know it will be returning.

But will it be with or without Lisa, given that she appears to be transferring?