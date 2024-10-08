Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Life on Mars followed Sam Tyler (John Simm), a Manchester policeman who wakes up after a car accident to discover that he has time-travelled to 1973.

There, he works the same job in the same location under the command of brutal Detective Chief Inspector Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister), while attempting to solve the mystery of what has happened to him.

The programme ran for two series and went onto win two International Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series.

In the years that have followed, the hit show’s two stars Simm and Glenister have remained close friends, and they even reunited on screen for Sky’s crime caper Mad Dogs in 2011.

Now, the acclaimed acting duo are teaming up again, but for an altogether different kind of adventure, as they delve into their family histories for the new series of DNA Journey.

As with most of the other duos that have already taken part in the show, they don’t expect the extraordinary news that emerges.

On taking a DNA test, John finds out that the dad he’d always known is not his biological father.

With his best mate by his side, we follow John as he discovers his new biological line and the story of the father he never knew.

Funny and warm, tonight’s programme sees the two men navigate their way around revelation after revelation, facing the emotional drama head on with searing honesty, humour, and a supportiveness that is sure to warm the heart.

There are also plenty of dramatic divulgences for Phil’s family history along the way, and the episode culminates with a heart-warming meeting between John and the half-sister that he never knew he had.

As before, this fifth run of DNA Journey sees pairs of stars use advanced DNA technology and genealogy to unlock hidden secrets from their family trees.

This enables them to discover amazing revelations about their descendants, fascinating stories of unknown ancestors, and set up meetings with living relatives that spark deep connections to the past and present.

The other celebrity duos delving into their families’ histories during this new series are The Royle Family’s Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston; actors Sarah Parish and James Nesbitt, who starred together in Harlan Coben Netflix drama Stay Close; I’m a Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson, who is appearing alongside with campmate Marvin Humes; and comedians Jo Brand and Julian Clary.

“DNA Journey is an extraordinary series that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of so many brilliant celebrities,” Louise Major, Commissioning Editor for ITV says.

“It is a privilege to be granted intimate access to their personal journeys and to share their experiences with the audience.

“This series is packed with life-changing revelations and gratifying discoveries that are sure to touch everyone’s hearts.”

The new run certainly gets off to an intriguing and emotional start tonight.