Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrissey go on DNA Journey to see which of them has more Irish roots

Now using DNA and genealogy they are on a journey that will take them across the UK and Ireland, reconnecting with lost cousins and unearthing long held family secrets.

Their stories feature on ‘DNA Journey’ tonight (Tuesday) on ITV1 and ITV X at 9pm.

Neil was taken into care when he was just 10 years old, after his parents struggled to cope. With a childhood spent in children’s homes, he feels utterly disconnected from his family history. Desperate to fill in the gaps he has enlisted Adrian to support him on what they both know will be a deeply emotional journey.

Neil Morrisey and Adrian Dunbar at the African Mission, Dromantine House. Photo: Voltage TV and Mitre Productions

Northern Irish actor Adrian’s story begins with a surprise in Norfolk. Adrian discovers a battle of wits between a senior policeman and Adrian’s ancestor – an ambitious man heavily involved in the new Victorian vice, and boom industry, of gambling.

Despite his ancestor making his money by pushing the boundaries of what was legal, unlike Ted Hastings, Adrian is firmly on the side of the rogue.

Travelling to Ireland a DNA test reveals the shocking news that Adrian’s 73% Irish heritage is eclipsed by Neil’s whopping 99% – much to Neil’s delight.

Finally, in his home town of Enniskillen Adrian hears the heart-breaking struggles of his grandmother and her older brother Charles, when Charles too breaks the law to support his family – but this time pays the price.

Heading to Castlecomer in southern Ireland, Neil discovers the battles between his ancestors the Loughlins, with another infamous local family, the Brennans. In a romance that echoes Romeo and Juliet – a Loughlin girl and a Brennan boy married, moved to England and had a son, Joe.