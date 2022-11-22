Last year, actor Adrian Dunbar brought us a two-part travelogue which saw him exploring the coast of Ireland, and he clearly enjoyed the experience – perhaps because it didn’t seem like working.

He says: “It just reminded me of how wonderful travelling the coast is and that west coast in particular, how spectacular that west coast is, and why I’ve always been drawn to it ever since I was a kid.

“It’s where we used to go for a holiday. So once I’m out there I know I’m on holiday.”

It seems viewers enjoyed it too, so we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s back with Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland.

Over two episodes, the Line of Duty star will be taking viewers to more of his favourite places, and sharing his passion for local food, history and scenery, while also offering a few insights into his childhood.

He’s once again exploring the rugged and wild west coast, but this time he also visits some of the hidden gems in the east.

Dunbar’s adventure literally starts on a high as he heads to Slieve League on the Wild Atlantic way in Co Donegal, which has some of the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe.

After taking in the dramatic views and learning more about its history, it’s time for lunch – and the presenter is going out to sea to catch his own lobster.

Once he’s back on dry land, he heads to the heart of the Derryveagh Mountains to explore the enchanting landscape of Glenveagh, Ireland’s second largest national park.

Then, Dunbar gets to fulfil a long-standing ambition by visiting MacNean House & Restaurant in the rural village of Blacklion, where renowned chef Neven Maguire is committed to using only the finest local seasonal ingredients.

The episode then concludes with a trip to Dunbar’s hometown of Fermanagh, where he visits a monastery, relives some childhood memories at the planetarium, and catches up with a few old friends in the pub.

Fans of the actor’s recent drama Ridley, which showed off his musical talents, won’t be too surprised to learn there’s a sing-song involved.

However, some people may be wondering if, amid all the travelogues and new shows, Dunbar has ever considered going back to his most famous role, that of Ted Hastings in Line of Duty.

It seems he’s not ruling out the possibility of a reunion with co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston. Earlier this year, Dunbar said: “I think there might be something, there’s something going on out there regarding Line of Duty.

“I’m not sure what shape it’ll take… somebody was talking about possibly a film or maybe you know two 90 minutes or three episodes.

Adrian Dunbar oyster farming during the filming of 'Adrian Dunbar - My Ireland'

“I’m not sure you’d get a full series. But I think there’s still an audience out there to see the three of us back together again.”

