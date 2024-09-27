Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Although he is a comedian, first and foremost, you can’t accuse Alan Carr of not broadening his horizons in the world of entertainment.

After pursuing a career in stand-up in the early 2000s, he made early guest appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats in 2005, and went on to co-host The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins in 2006, before fronting game show Alan Carr’s Celebrity Ding Dong and the hugely successful chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

The Weymouth-born star, now 46, then branched out into radio, as well as appearing on Who Do You Think You Are?, presenting Alan Carr’s Specstacular, Alan Carr’s Happy Hour, There’s Something About Movies, and as a judge/panellist on The Masked Singer UK and Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

Alan Carr presents the prime-time game show

His autobiographical sitcom Changing Ends has just finished its second season on ITV1, and Alan has even divulged his passion for property design with Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr and Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job.

However, it is as a prime-time game show host that Carr has been most prevalent in recent years, presenting Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow in which he revived Bullseye, The Price is Right, Strike it Lucky, Play Your Cards Right and Take Your Pick, Name That Tune!

Alan is back on the box tonight with a new run of his original BBC series Picture Slam.

The addictive quiz show, which promises to have viewers “shouting answers at your TV screen” yet again, was a huge hit last year, despite some criticism about branded products and BBC guidelines, it similarities with ITV’s In With a Shout and Catchphrase, and the canned laughter.

Nevertheless, Carr is thrilled that the show is returning. He says: “I am over the moon that Picture Slam is coming back, I love the show so much and I’m bowled over by how popular it’s become.

“It’s manic, a little bit random and full of fun – it’s like if I was a quiz show. Let’s do it all over again.”

For those who didn’t see the first run, Picture Slam is one of those game shows where you need to know something about everything.

In three teams of two, contestants battle against the clock as they attempt to identify as many pictures as they can in the hope of winning up to £10,000.

Looking to take home the jackpot this week are couple Daniel and Neil from Arbroath, friends Ruth and Michelle from Birmingham, and teachers Candice and Dan from Nottingham.

They’ll face four fun and frantic rounds full of pictures – including the brand-new Picture Twist and buzzer rounds – and will need to shout out anything from ‘Bruce Lee’ to ‘a chestnut tree’.

As for Alan, his next project is likely to be Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job.

It sees Carr join his home renovation pal Amanda Holden for their biggest project yet as they take on a rambling, run down property in the province of Andalusia.