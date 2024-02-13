Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If your idea of a perfect Valentine’s night is being curled up in front of the telly watching a soppy romantic drama, then this highly anticipated six-part series could be right up your street.

Created by Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You) and described by Channel 4 as “honest, intimate and surprisingly funny” and a “love story for the ages”, Alice & Jack has all in the ingredients to have viewers hooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the eponymous couple, played by Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson, who after meeting one day out of the blue, make an instant connection which develops into a passionate romance.

Alice and Jack

Both of them seem perfectly suited to each other – so much so that it seems impossible that that their initial bond could ever fall apart.

However, when the pair find that they have various emotional complexities and issues in their lives, their blossoming relationship comes under serious threat.

In 2022, Newcastle-born Riseborough appeared as a recovering addict in Michael Morris’ film To Leslie, for which she earned a Best Actress Academy Award nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will also soon be seen in HBO’s limited series, The Regime, playing the right-hand woman to Kate Winslet’s chancellor of a fictional Central European autocracy.

In between, 42-year-old star has been working on Alice & Jack, and she explains why she thinks it will be a hit.

“We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection,” she says.

“This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Wars and Harry Potter star Gleeson whose performance in thriller series The Patient in 2022 earned him a Golden Globe nomination, also reveals what drew him to the role of Jack.

The actor who turned 40 last May, says: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour.

“Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

“I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Riseborough and Gleeson, Alice & Jack also features a strong

supporting cast including Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel.

It begins tonight with Alice and Jack first meeting. Although there is clearly a powerful connection, a deep trauma from Alice’s past leads her to reject Jack, who then finds solace in other, less profound relationships.

The programme continues tomorrow, with Jack is happily married to Lynn (Bea), the mother of his child.