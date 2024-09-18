Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​When it was first announced that Channel 5 were dramatising the books of vet James Herriot, some viewers may have wondered why.

After all the novels had already been brought to the screen, first in the form of two feature films, and then as a much-loved BBC drama series which ran from 1978 to 1990.

However, the revived All Creatures Great and Small has proved to be a huge hit, even with people who thought they couldn’t accept anyone other than Christopher Timothy in the role of James.

And, as the fact that the first episode in the fifth series is preceded by the travelogue Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen proves, it’s also provided something of a boost to the Dales’ tourist industry.

Speaking ahead of the previous run, Rachel Shenton, who plays vet’s wife Helen, talked about how welcome the cast had been made to feel in the town of Grassington, which stands in for the fictional Darrowby.

She said: “It’s like a theatre in Grassington! It’s lovely, everyone’s so nice. It’s a nice day, they bring their chairs, they sit and watch with their ice cream.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the local community, particularly Grassington. Because you know what it’s like, you just take over when we arrive, so many of us and we’re transforming it into, you know, the 40s, and it couldn’t be done without their support.”

Now viewers are being whisked back to the spring of 1941 tonight, as the Second World War is fully under way, and James (Nicholas Ralph) is still serving at RAF Abingdon.

That doesn’t mean Helen, who gave birth to son Jimmy in the Christmas special, is coping with new motherhood entirely alone – not only is Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) on hand to help, but it seems Siegfried (Samuel West) is enjoying having a youngster around the place.

Even with a baby to look after, Helen and Mrs Hall are keen to do their bit, and this opening episode finds them attending a community meeting about the local war effort.

James is preparing for an important training flight, only to be unexpectedly grounded. When her husband gets some surprising (and disappointing) news from the Medical Officer, Helen expects him to come home, but James refuses, feeling guilty about letting his team down. The guilt only intensifies when the flight he was supposed to be piloting comes under enemy fire.

He’s put to work on the ground instead as a farm labour, but when a cow has difficulty calving and he steps in to help, will James be reminded that there’s more than one way to serve his country?

Meanwhile, Siegfried leans on Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) to keep the surgery going, but a new triage system leads to trouble.