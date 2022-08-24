Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A show about making sparkly, pretty things – there was only person who could ever front such a series, and that’s Katherine Ryan.

The Canadian comic is glamour personified; she never has a hair out of place (even if she hasn’t necessarily grown it herself) and she doesn’t mind the odd enhancement here and there if it makes her feel better about herself. Not that she goes about such things willy-nilly.

“You gotta be careful out there,” she quips. “You need some honest people in your life – and a really good doctor.

Dinny Hall, Katherine Ryan and Shaun Leane

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You need to be able to move your face, especially in my job, but I’m just very transparent about these things. Why would I pretend that my hair is my own when I know it’s extensions? Why would I pretend that I don’t get Botox when I do? I think like, ‘Whatever, I don’t care’.”

It’s this honesty that’s got Ryan where she is today.

In the roughly 15 years since she moved to the UK (the star initially travelled to London with her daughter Violet and now ex-partner), she’s carved out a career as a panel show regular, fronted sell-out gigs, launched her own sitcom, The Duchess, on Netflix and presented All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star.

The last on that list made its debut on our screens in 2021 and is the latest show to adopt and slightly alter the Great British Bake Off format to fit its subject matter. Sewing Bee and Pottery Throw Down are probably the most famous spin-offs, but there have been more, including art-related contests and even a woodworking version.

In All That Glitters, however, chainsaws are not allowed – instead, an ability to turn metal into something desirable is the order of the day. It’s kind of a modern-day form of alchemy, in which talented jewellery makers and designers are put through their paces in a range of tasks. In each episode, one will be named Jeweller of the Week, while another will be sent home.

Making the big decisions are judges Shane Leane, who returns from the first run, and Dinny Hall, who replaces Solange Azagury-Partridge.

The first episode sees Ryan welcome to the workshop in Birmingham’s legendary jewellery quarter the makers we’ll be getting to know better over the coming weeks to the workshop. They face two tasks – in The Bestseller they must showcase their skills by making a must-have piece. Then, in The Bespoke, a guest arrives with a very special commission.

“I am so delighted to be back again to host the beautiful show that is All That Glitters,” claims Ryan. “The first series was a total joy to be a part of and taking part in the next series has absolutely nothing to do with the diamond rings, ruby tiaras or sapphire encrusted chokers I may or may not get to wear if my rider is agreed to.”