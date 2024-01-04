Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Christmas and New Year out of the way, are you thinking of changing something in your home? Maybe a bit of DIY that you’ve been putting on the back burner or a bigger renovation project?

Or perhaps you’ve just had enough of the British winter and fancy a bit of sunshine?

If only there was a way to combine the two – doing something constructive and squeezing in a holiday.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are living the dream by doing just that as they return with their Italian Job series – although the second run, like the first, was filmed during the summer.

When the programme first aired this time last year, it was a surprise success, as the pair of mates left audiences in stitches of laughter as they renovated a crumbling Sicilian holiday home.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing. While Amanda is an enthusiastic home renovator, and Alan loves interior design, it was by far the biggest project either of them has taken on.

Although the cackling partners did occasionally pick up the odd hammer, screwdriver or power tool, they left most of the graft to project manager Scott, a man for whom the description “long-suffering” seems to have been invented.

In between working – or watching Scott do it – Alan and Amanda spent their days shopping, lounging on the beach, or drinking in bars.

For series two, the duo are donning their boiler suits and hard hats again as they renovate another ‘one Euro’ property – this time situated on the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany.

As before, they will be embracing local life and exploring the rich culture in one of Italy’s most idyllic regions.

“I’m obviously absolutely delighted that Alan and I have been given a second series of a show that we created together,” Amanda says.

“This time I’m considering ditching my nail extensions but I’ll certainly be keeping the lashes. I’ve got the Aperol Spritz on ice and I’m being fitted for a new boiler suit as we speak. I adore Alan and this job suits us both perfectly.”

Alan adds: “So excited to be returning to Italy with my good friend Amanda for more blood sweat and tiles.

“Can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and transform another Euro house. What could possibly go wrong?”

In tonight’s first edition, the duo fall in love with the romance and history associated the dilapidated 17th-century house in the rural hamlet of Fornovolasco.

But after arriving at the property for the first time, they discover it’s been left empty since the previous owner passed away.

Full of damp, and with rotten floors and cracked windows, it dawns on them that a massive restoration job lies ahead.

If the thought of watching two celebrities sunning themselves and boosting their property portfolio at the licence payers’ expense doesn’t appeal to you on this cold, dark winter night, we should point out that it’s all for a good cause.

Series one of Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job raised over £100k for Comic Relief and Children In Need when the renovated Sicilian apartment was sold, and the same will happen at the end of this series.