Friday: Have I Got News for You (BBC1, 9pm)

So, it may feel like everyone who wanted to have a go at hosting HIFGNY has probably done so by now, but the 68th series has started with two debut hosts. Even more surprisingly, they are both people who feel like they should already be veterans in the hot seats.

Last week’s opener was helmed by comedian Kevin Bridges, who has been a panellist in the past but has never asked the questions. He was looking forward to the experience, saying: “An honour to be asked to host an iconic and long-running show. My mum is especially excited to see me on her screen again as she can only work Freeview.”

Then this week it’s the turn of Amol Rajan.

Show regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton

The former media editor of the BBC, he’s been a presenter on Radio 4’s Today and took over from Jeremy Paxman as the host of University Challenge in 2023.

He also hosts his own occasional series of interviews, and recently sat down with former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major, so he’s undoubtedly been busy, but some viewers may still be surprised to learn that this is the first time he’s hosted HIGNFY.

It turns out he was supposed to make his debut in the 67th series. Then Rishi Sunak called a general election and because of the BBC rules on impartiality, Amol had to step down.

However, now the election has been and gone, he can finally take on the job – and Amol agrees it’s not a moment too soon.

He joked: “Well I think it’s about time I put all the news in my head to work in the world of satire. I am honoured, obviously, to join the extended HIGNFY family, and will do my utmost to ensure Ian and Paul obey the rules.”

The only problem might be getting his quiz shows mixed up. The journalist added: “My main objective is to avoid saying ‘fingers on buzzers, here’s your Starter for Ten’. If I can do that, it will be a triumph.”

But what do the team captains look for in a guest host? Speaking ahead of the 66th series last year, Ian Hislop said: “I think the main quality of a great guest host is just to say, ‘Ian, what do you think?’ And then be quiet for about 45 minutes!”

Paul Merton added: “You find that generally actors are great at doing it because they are used to sharing the stage with other people. David Tennant for example, is superb, because he’s used to being in situations where he’s not the only one talking. So, he won’t interrupt until it feels like you’ve run out of steam or you’ve come to a natural conclusion.”