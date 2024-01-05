​It seems too good to be true that a gameshow would offer an unlimited cash jackpot, but dreams become reality on Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

​Now in its third series, this high-stakes quiz show has proved immensely popular among ITV viewers thanks to its hosts’ inimitable charm and the massive opportunity the game brings.

When Limitless Win returns this time around, however, it’s set to be bigger than ever: “More drama, more tension, more fun, and more wins than ever before,” says host Ant McPartlin. “More contestants climb over a million pounds on our ladder than we’ve ever had before,” adds the 48-year-old.

“And big wins. What can I say about the big wins, Dec?”

“Not too much!” says his co-host Declan Donnelly, 48. “Although, safe to say, it’s a ground-breaking series in more ways than one.”

For the uninitiated, Limitless Win sees two contestants work together to answer questions, with correct answers allowing them to climb the endless money ladder for a chance to win big. All of the answers are whole numbers, and the players must try to get as close to the correct answer as possible without going over.

“It’s so play-along,” says Donnelly of the game. “The whole family can sit round and have a go at every question.”

It’s these “shout at the telly” style questions that make Limitless Win such a spectacle of family fun, and the programme’s third series brings more memorable favourites. “Our favourite questions are things like: ‘How many segments in a Toblerone?’ Or: ‘How many holes in a potato waffle?’ Those kind of questions really tickle our fancy,” says Donnelly.

“And the good thing is, in this series we’ve got more questions like that,” McPartlin hints. “So if I was you, to be prepared, if you want to play along, just get a tape measure and measure things around your house.”

“Really pay attention to all the chocolates and sweets and things you’ve been eating over Christmas, cause you never know, you might need to say how many Matchmakers are in a box…” adds Donnelly. While fans at home are getting prepared with their numerical trivia for this third series, the hosts say this batch of contestants have also been doing their research. “They all know the show, they all know how to play the game,” says McPartlin.

“Contestants are coming (to) this series with proper research, spreadsheets, things written down on bits of paper,” he adds. “We have to check their arms before we go into the studio in case they wrote the answers down, like kids doing exams!”

"Going into series three, people have been doing loads of research and come really prepared,” Donnelly agrees.

Series three of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win starts on Saturday, January 6 at 8.30pm on ITV1 and on ITVX.