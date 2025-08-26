Neven with sisters Dot, Cathy and Jenny of Melting Pot Fudge.

​The food and culture of Ulster is to be highlighted in a new six-part television series this autumn.

​Award winning chef Neven Maguire travels the length and breadth of the Province as he presents the series on RTÉ One.

Neven's Ulster Food Tour sees Neven meeting food producers, chefs and bakers, as he visits cafes, restaurants and castles enjoying some of the delicious flavours Ulster has to offer, and meeting some of the people who are putting Ulster's food culture on the map.

Neven also tries out several activities during the six-part series, including crossing a very shaky rope bridge, undertaking a hovercraft obstacle course, and visiting George Best's childhood home in Belfast.

Neven Maguire with Philip Troughton of Armagh Cider Company.

This combination of food, great activities and the people, is what makes Ulster one of Ireland's most exciting destinations.

And as Neven's MacNean House & Restaurant in Cavan was awarded Best Restaurant in Ulster 2025, the popular chef, who also received the Outstanding Achievement Award recognising his contribution to Irish food and hospitality, is delighted to present the first RTÉ food series filmed solely in Ulster:

"I was so excited to get back on the road for another food adventure, and this time I explored closer to home,” he said.

"Just around the corner is the border so I know Ulster a little but I've never really explored it. I'm so pleased to dedicate a food series to Ulster for the first time.

"I learned so much and met some amazing people and enjoyed some great activities. What excites me is the prospect for food in the future, and here in Ulster we have some of the best produce in the world.

"The people were so friendly and kind, and they're proud of what they do and where they come from. That's what makes it so special and unique.

“It's an exciting time for food and travel in Ireland, especially in Ulster, and I think the best is yet to come".

At the end of each episode Neven cooks something special back home in Blacklion, inspired by the produce he enjoys on his journey.

One of the episodes features Armagh, Antrim and Down and Neven starts his day at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium with Tours and Outreach Officer Rok Nežič who takes Neven on a tour of the Observatory. They then visit the Planetarium, where Neven learns about telescopes and stars, and eats some real space food - an ice cream sandwich.

Neven then enjoys his first ever cider tasting with Philip Troughton, owner of the award-winning Armagh Cider Company. Philip shares some of the secrets behind crafting cider from Armagh's famous Bramley apples.

In Downpatrick Neven visits Scopers Restaurant and chats about the food scene with Chef Paul Cunningham. Paul's entire menu is sourced from within 15 miles of his restaurant, and he is passionate about flavour, provenance and sustainability.

In East Belfast Neven gets a chance to help make some handmade, award winning fudge with sisters Catherine Johnston, Jennifer Lowry and Dot Bittles of Melting Pot Fudge. Despite trying his hand at beating and shaping warm fudge, Neven leaves the Melting Pot having enjoyed the taste, but without the secret family recipe.

Neven's final stop is at The Old Inn, Bangor, one of Northern Ireland's unique hotels, boasting ties to authors C.S Lewis and Roald Dahl. The hotel serves themed afternoon teas, and Neven chats to Executive Chef Gavin Murphy about the stunning afternoon tea displays, enjoying the Roald Dahl version, blending imagination with indulgence.