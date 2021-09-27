‘Back to Life’ concludes with a final double-bill

A woman is released from prison after spending 18 years behind bars, and returns to her small seaside home town to a less than warm welcome from the locals.

The above sentence doesn’t sound like a great premise for a sitcom, does it? “Not many laughs there,” you might think, and yet Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, creators of Back to Life, have managed to find plenty of them.

The BBC first announced the show back in June 2018, saying it “follows Miranda ‘Miri’ Thomas, a woman who committed a terrible crime many years ago. It was a catastrophic mistake, one she paid for with well over a decade in prison. When we meet her, she has just returned to her family home, aged 36, with no job, no friends and no choice but to move back in with her parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miri Matteson

“Miri is desperate to move on, put the past behind her and get back to her life; but, in a small-town where her crime is the most dramatic thing that has ever happened, will anyone let her?”

What transpired was a dark if surprisingly warm tale which never judges its main protagonist. Instead, we got to know her and what happened – and if truth be known, it’s her supposed nearest and dearest who received the audience’s scorn rather than Miri; her ex-boyfriend had been having an affair with her mother, while her ‘best friend’ proved to be anything but and her probation officer always seemed preoccupied.

But there was light at the end of the tunnel – despite being the target of some terrible abuse by her fellow residents, Miri did find solace in a blossoming friendship with Billy, who lived next door.

“The nimble story-telling dazzles and hooks you in right from scene one,” said Shane Allen, controller of comedy commission for the BBC. “Miri is a terrific creation as the viewer’s empathy ebbs and flows depending on our perception of what she might have done. It’s a distinctive world of intriguing characters and laced through with off-beat humour.”

Excellent reviews from viewers and critics meant it came as no surprise when a second series was announced.

Haggard, who also plays Miri, said at the time, “Laura and I are delighted we’re being given a chance to continue Miri’s story. There’s so much more to tell and we are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

The run has gone down just as well as its predecessor (here’s hoping there will be a third), but it’s drawing to a close with a final double-bill which begins as an anxiety-ridden Miri prepares to take her driving test. Her nerves certainly won’t be eased by a gruesome discovery.

Later, with her digital pet still missing and no sign of Mandy anywhere, Miri faces the possibility that she may be heading back to prison. Meanwhile, after an odd night with Dom, Oscar’s clean-up campaign gathers pace, and Caroline hopes she can put her fears behind her and start being herself.

Geraldine James, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Durden and Christine Bottomless are among the supporting cast.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.