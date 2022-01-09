Back to the tent for new Junior Bake Off

The series first began on CBBC in 2011, where it ran for three series.

Then when the main show jumped ship to Channel 4, Junior Bake Off eventually followed in 2019.

It also gained a new host – having previously been presented by Aaron Craze and then the duo of Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, the Channel 4 series was helmed by Harry Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the comedian has long had a fanbase among kids – his show TV Burp was one of the rare comedies that really did appeal to all the family – Hill admits it was something of a departure for him.

And even though he did at least have previous experience of being in the famous tent following an appearance on a celebrity version of Bake Off, where he created a biscuit beach scene featuring Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, he felt the pressure.

Speaking ahead of the first series, Harry said: “When you take on a gig like this you have a certain sense of responsibility.

“You are very aware of what you are taking on, Mel and Sue and Noel and Sandi have presented before me, and I was a bit nervous.

“Definitely it’s a really big show and it’s something that I haven’t done before.

“The show is not scripted and I used to take on gigs because they were in my comfort zone, but recently as I have hit 50 I have decided to be a bit more adventurous.”

Luckily, he quickly seemed to find his feet – and work out what his role is.

Hill continues: “Well I am the light relief to a certain extent, and I suppose I am kind of the bakers’ friend and advocate, I am the only non-baker in the tent.

“Everyone else is an expert or very good, so hopefully my ignorance is refreshing.”

You probably need someone to ease the tension because, as anyone who watches the grown-up version knows, baking can be a serious business.

These youngsters certainly had to put in a lot of effort to get here.

Thousands applied to take part, but only 16 of Britain’s most talented young bakers got a place in the tent – and only one of them can take the title.

In the opening episode, the superstar pastry chef Ravneet Gill and surprise guest judge Paul Hollywood test the aspiring bakers on their cake skills.

First up is a Technical challenge, which might be the most stressful sponge the kids have faced.

Then for the Showstopper, the judges are hoping to learn a little more about the contestants’ lives as well as their abilities, as they ask them to create cakes depicting their proudest moments.