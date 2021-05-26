Ballyclare film location for new TV crime drama

The east Antrim location has been chosen to film a scene for TV drama “A Taste for Death” which is based on a series of PD James novels.

The scenes to be filmed will involve two characters walking under the bridge and along the river’s edge.

To set the scene, the production company has requested a number of temporary arrangements which will be reinstated on completion including the removal of wooden planters and bin, sections of metal fencing and painting over floral murals under the bridge.

This work and securing the site are expected to cost in the region of £2,970 which will be covered by the production company.

‘A Taste for Death’ is one of three PD James stories to be adapted for television as part of the Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries tales. The others are “Shroud for a Nightingale”, published in 1971 and “The Black Tower”. Production in Northern Ireland was scheduled to commence in December.

According to a Channel 5 synopsis, the series “follows Dalgliesh’s career to present day as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets,” while each of the three murder mysteries “will offer its own unique setting and extraordinary cast”.

‘Doctor Foster’ star Bertie Carvel will star as Inspector Adam Dalgliesh, a “reserved, enigmatic detective and widower who is still grieving his wife’s death”.

In February 2019, scenes from the psychological crime thriller “Dublin Murders” were shot at Castle Road in Ballynure. “The Mighy Celt”, starring Gillian Anderson and Ken Stott was also filmed in the vicinity.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved a policy of filming on its land and property in 2019 “recognising the positive contribution film production and television coverage can make to the local area in terms of economic benefits and enhancing tourist interest”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

