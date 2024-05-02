Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gangland murders, drugs, mysterious deaths… They’re all in a day’s work for Lindo and Bart.

“Who?” you may well ask, if you somehow missed the first run of Granite Harbour when it aired in November 2022 (if you did, fret not, it’s still available via the BBC iPlayer). They’re the central characters played by Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

Lindo – or Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, as he was more formerly known – had recently left the Royal Military Police when we first met him. He dreamed of joining New Scotland Yard, but got a taste of an entirely different Scotland when he was sent north to train as a Detective Constable.

Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson star in Granite Harbour

He was immediately teamed with DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett, a sharp, streetwise local, who would have been the perfect person to show him the ropes – if she wasn’t one of those cops who prefer working alone. Nevertheless, over the course of three episodes, the pair learned to collaborate while solving the murder of one of Aberdeen’s leading oil executives.

“We’re delighted to have Granite Harbour return and can’t wait to see Aberdeen shining on screen,” says executive producer Gavin Smith. “Lindo and Bart are a great double act detective duo and we’re excited to see what crime they come up against this time around.”

The show’s stars are thrilled to be back too: “I’m delighted to be returning to Scotland to film season two of Granite Harbour,” remarked Simpson when the drama’s return was announced last August. “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. It’s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the north east of Scotland I didn’t often see the landscapes I recognised as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen,” added Donaldson. “I’m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life. Series two is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindo’s relationship and the dynamics of the team. I can’t wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the North East Murder Investigation Team.”

Ah yes, the necktie… Lindo and Bart have been described by some critics as TV’s best-dressed detectives, and although the necktie isn’t as iconic as the jumper worn by Sarah Lund in The Killing, there’s still time for it to develop its own following.

This time around the duo have two mysterious cases to crack. The first involves the death of drug kingpin Grace McFadden’s notorious fixer; his demise sparks an influx of cocaine and ketamine onto the streets, which could mean a drugs turf war is on the way.

The second is rather more puzzling. A pregnant stowaway claims her partner was killed during the journey that was supposed to lead them to a better life. At the dockside, Captain Anders Nilsen and his crew’s odd behaviour sets Lindo and Bart’s minds racing.