Back in 2019, BBC1 brought us the drama World on Fire, which explored the first year of the Second World War through the eyes of some of the ordinary people whose lives were upended by the conflict.

In the words of the show’s creator, writer Peter Bowker: “The ambition of the piece was to tell a story that we all feel we are familiar with, that forms part of Britain’s national philosophy, but with a fresh take on it. To tell the stories that might not have been told before or at least not told too widely.

“I wanted to capture something of the global cooperation. It was possibly the first time in modern history that the world got to talk to each other and cooperate in such intimate terms.”

Marga, David, Kasia Tomaszeski, Harry Chase, Lois Bennett, Rajib and Robina Chase

With a hugely impressive cast that included Lesley Manville, Sean Bean and Helen Hunt, the series picked up decent reviews, and it seemed almost inevitable that it would be back for a second run.

However, few people imagined that it would take nearly four years for it to make a return. As Bowker explains, a more current global event got in the way, but he’s glad to finally be back.

He says: “The second season of World on Fire has been a long wait due to a certain pandemic… It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show’s scale and ambition.”

Those returning cast members include Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia, with Blake Harrison as Stan, Eugénie Derouand as Henriette, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, and Cel Spellman as Joe.

Among the new recruits are Guilt’s Mark Bonnar, Mark Bonnar as well as Ahad Raza Mir, Gregg Sulkin and Miriam Schiweck.

The timeframe has also moved on to October 1940, when Britain is dealing with the realities of life during wartime. But the series will also take viewers into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Bowker says: “How the conflict played out in North Africa is a fascinating and little-explored history and we are aiming to redress that balance with stories of struggle and friendship. Our diverse cast will continue to reflect the global nature of the conflict.”

In the opening episode, the Luftwaffe has begun bombing Manchester, but young Jewish pilot David, who has previously taken part in dogfights over the Channel, seems surprisingly calm about the prospect of picking German planes out of the skies.

Meanwhile, in Cheshire, Robina attempts to welcome a new houseguest, and in Berlin, teenager Marga is chosen for a dubious honour.