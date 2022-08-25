Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one of the highlights of the new season – ‘Tractor Wars’ – Patrick Kielty explores the alliance between two former farm boys, Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford, in attempting to mechanise the world of farming in the 1930s.

In covering this lesser-told story, Patrick learns of their gentleman’s agreement, spectacular fall-out and multi-million dollar lawsuit.

‘Mini Matchmakers’ is a rather bizarre offering with heart-warming possibilities. It sees Northern Ireland singletons sign up to a dating agency run by nine-year-olds.

Patrick Kielty drives a Ferguson TO-20 through the former site of the Ferguson Park factory in Detroit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest True North film – ‘Rat Woman’ – has the potential to make a star of Patricia Page, a female rat catcher with a larger than life personality.

‘Irish Dance Fever’, a programme which takes viewers into the pressure-filled world of competitive Irish dancing looks set to be an entertaining rollercoaster ride.

Two of BBC NI’s shows which will go out on BBC daytime nationwide are ‘Hope Street’ which is back for a second series and ‘B&B By The Sea’. The former is filmed in Donaghadee while the latter is a 15-part series which sees celebrity guests from around the UK come to stay in a Victorian guesthouse at Downhill beach where Great British Menu chef Alex Greene will help them to prepare a gourmet meal. Famous faces taking part include Linford Christie, Deborah Meaden and NI’s own Gloria Hunniford.

For those interested in cookery-themed programmes ‘Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen’ returns for another series while chef James Strawbridge stars in the cleverly-titled Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge’ – a three part series which sees him visit country houses, learns their histories and cook a feast for the owners.

True North features the Rat Woman, Patricia Page (second left)

BBC NI head of content commissioning Eddie Doyle said the line-up was a celebration of NI and the “characters and craic” you’ll find all over the Province.

He said: “This new season of programmes is a strong demonstration of our commitment to homegrown programming with an emphasis on the special people, places and produce we’re so passionate about.

“Audiences can expect high energy and punchy new commissions, with a blend of drama, comedy, arts, entertainment, documentary and lifestyle programming showcasing a broad range of perspectives, with new voices, new faces and new themes - as well as some returning famous faces.

“As the evenings start drawing in we want to keep people entertained, providing laughter, companionship and escapism.”

Paula McIntyre's Hamely Kitchen. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge

Irish Dance Fever