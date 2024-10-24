Tara-Lynne O'Neill joins Hope Street as Inspector Eve Dunlop

A fourth series of hit Northern Ireland daytime drama Hope Street is coming soon to BBC One, with plenty of new faces arriving to stir things up in Port Devine.

Joining the crime-busters is new Inspector Eve Dunlop played by Derry Girls star Tara Lynne O’Neill and a new Detective Constable Luke Jackson, played by Marcus Onilude (Ted Lasso) - and it seems they could already be well acquainted as sparks fly in Port Devine.

Other new cast include Katie Shortt, who plays feisty barmaid Brandi McClure, Eleanor Methven as Lois Dunlop – Eve’s disapproving mum, Paddy Jenkins as Seamie McCarthy – Callum’s roguish father, RhéAna Kamalu as Chloe Jackson – Eve’s diplomatic step-daughter – and Jonny Grogan as Ross Dunlop – Eve’s troubled son.

Also returning in this eight part series, which is filmed in Donaghadee, are the much loved Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Devine-Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine-Dunwoody), Finnian Garbutt (Ryan Power) along with Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare), Karen Hassan (Jo Lipton), Brid Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Ian Beattie (Aidan Hunter), Carrie Crowley (Assumpta Kozloswka) and Stephen Hagan (Al Quinn).

In episode one Marlene is shocked to discover that her childhood pal Eve is now her boss. The new colleagues have a complicated friendship but must work together when Siobhan is kidnapped and corrupt cop Al Quinn is rumoured to be back in town.

At the Commodore, Nicole is keeping her pregnancy under wraps, but secrets are hard to keep in Port Devine.

As the series continues Marlene and Eve put their differences aside to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of their schoolfriend Shelley. Elsewhere, Callum’s father makes a surprise appearance, and a tragic death casts a shadow over the community.

From a hit and run accident to discovering the identity of the father of Nicole’s baby, there are plenty of crimes and mysteries still to be solved.