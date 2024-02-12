Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some time ago, Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, vowed to back new homegrown drama – and it’s certainly been as good as its word.

The idea behind the company’s strategy was to invest in the Irish creative industries and showcase the country’s amazing scenery and cityscapes by filming across its length and breadth. So far, it’s reaped dividends. Not only have projects gone down well with their native audience, some of them have proved popular overseas.

Hidden Assets was well received in the UK, while the first series of The Dry is currently being shown on ITV1. However, it’s Kin, the tale of a Dublin family of gangsters, that’s really hit paydirt.

Bridget Goggins and Nikita Murphy

The first run only aired a few weeks ago, and was such a smash for the Beeb that it immediately snapped up the second – and here it is, kicking off with a double-bill. But it’s not just viewers who have enjoyed it, the cast have loved being involved too.

For Maria Doyle-Kennedy, the chance to work with an old friend was just too good to miss. She told the RTE Guide that she and co-star Aidan Gillen are old pals: “This is our third time working together. We first played brother and sister on Queer as Folk, which is over 20 years ago now.

“We’ve known each other since then and it’s really great to get to work with your friends. Aidan is a gorgeous actor, who is always there for you as a scene partner, both on and off camera.”

Gillen added: “I like a good ensemble drama and I’ve made it my business to seek them out over the years. You’re only going to be as good as what’s going on around you and this cast is very good, strong and committed.

“Some of the scenes I enjoyed most and felt most Frank-like in were those sitting around with Maria not saying much at all. With a bit of history, you don’t have to and I feel Maria felt the same.”

Gillen plays Frank Kinsella, head of a Dublin family who, in the first series, were embroiled in a gangland war with rivals the Cunninghams. Some media outlets in Ireland claimed the story was based on the real-life Hutch-Kinahan feud, which has resulted in the deaths of almost 20 people to date. However, the programme’s makers have denied it.

Gillen says he was attracted to the project because it was a “good role in a good script with decent production values, which… also attract other interesting folk.”

They attract big audiences too, many of whom will be desperate to find out what’s in store for the Kinsellas. And with Emmet J Scanlan, Charlie Cox and Francis Magee among those also returning to the cast, it’s certainly full of promise.