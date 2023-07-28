News you can trust since 1737
BBC2 is dedicating an evening to Blur

Saturday: Blur: Radio 2 in Concert (BBC2, 9.25pm)
By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Cast your mind back to the summer of 1995, when Blur were fighting it out with Oasis for the title of the biggest band in Britain.

They famously released singles – Country House and Roll With It, respectively – on the same day, sparking a race for number one, which Blur won.

These days, Blur are unlikely to be found taking part in any gimmicky chart battles, but they have been reminding fans just how they became the stuff of headlines and fierce tribal allegiances.

Jo Whiley and BlurJo Whiley and Blur
Thirty-five years after they first formed, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree have got back together for a series of gigs that included two dates at Wembley. As well as airing their impressive back catalogue, which includes hits like Tender, Song 2, Beetlebum and Girls and Boys, they’ve also just released a new album, The Ballad of Darren. It’s their first since 2015’s The Magic Whip, which was itself something of a comeback after 2003’s Think Tank.

And now, BBC2 is dedicating an evening to them, the highlight of which is Blur: Radio 2 in Concert.

So, there’s definitely been a lot of excitement surrounding Blur’s comeback, but according to drummer Rowntree, it may be a case of absence making the heart grow fonder.

He says: “Touring is more exciting for a band like Blur now than it’s ever been. We seem to be getting more and more popular. The less we do the more popular we get. The idea of us playing Wembley Stadium 10 years ago would have been laughable.”

That’s perhaps selling them a little short – after all, while Blur may have been on hiatus, the individual members have been pretty busy, most notably Albarn, whose international success with Gorillaz has no doubt helped to raise his other band’s profile.

But there is something special about having Blur together, as Radio 2 in concert host Jo Whiley agrees.

She says: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Blur and the trailblazing music they’ve brought us over the years. I remember first interviewing them almost 30 years ago with Steve Lamacq on Radio 1’s Evening Session – it’s so good to have them back with new material.

“This intimate Radio 2 In Concert performance promises to be a real treat for all the fans. Please do join us for what promises to be a night to remember – WOO HOO!”

It finds the group performing a mix of classics and new tracks in front of a small audience of Radio 2 listeners at the BBC’s Radio Theatre in New Broadcasting House, London.

However, the evening begins at 8.25pm with Blur at the BBC, which features memorable moments from the Beeb’s archive. Then, after the Radio 2 concert, there’s another chance to see the band live with their emotional performance at Glastonbury in 2009. The evening ends with a Top of the Pops: Blur special.

It’s enough to remind even casual fans that there was more to the band than their rivalry with Oasis – although rumours have been circulating that the Gallagher brothers are also considering a reunion…

